wshu.org
Honoring what has been lost
A new memorial for the 26 people killed at the Sandy Hook school shooting nearly ten years ago opened this weekend. Red flags were raised prior to the cyberattack on Suffolk County in September. Connecticut residents voted to enact early voting, so what are the next steps? And, an increasing number of young people in Connecticut are pressuring apprenticeship programs over college.
Music Interview: Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras present a premiere with Christian Sands
At the age of seven, Christian Sands knew he wanted to be a jazz pianist. He studied with Dr. Rex Cadwallader through high school, and now has six Grammy nominations. On Sunday, November 20th at the Klein in Bridgeport, Christian and his trio will be performing the premiere of a suite written for him by Rex with the Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestra's Principle Orchestra, conducted by Christopher Hisey. Rex and Chris talk with Kate Remington about the piece and Christian's remarkable talent.
Massachusetts gambling regulators delay decision on proposed Hardwick racetrack
Massachusetts gambling regulators decided Monday to suspend a vote on a proposed horse-racing track in Hardwick, Massachusetts. That's after some residents submitted a petition opposing the project. Hardwick is a rural community of less than 3,000 people about 20 miles west of Worcester. A developer and a horse breeder want...
'We are clerks; we make it work': The increasingly stressful duties of local election officials
During the first week of mail-in voting, my office received nine misdirected ballots from Northampton voters for every one we received from Shutesbury. Either I drove 45 minutes across the Connecticut River to deliver these wandering ballots the day they arrived, or someone from the Northampton city clerk's office made the same journey in the opposite direction.
Suffolk County officials warned of cyber threats before ransomware attack
The Suffolk County Clerk’s office raised red flags about cybersecurity threats months before the attack in September that crashed the county government computer networks, according to records and emails obtained by Newsday. Officials at the county clerk’s office reported several cyber threats up the chain of command in the...
