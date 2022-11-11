At the age of seven, Christian Sands knew he wanted to be a jazz pianist. He studied with Dr. Rex Cadwallader through high school, and now has six Grammy nominations. On Sunday, November 20th at the Klein in Bridgeport, Christian and his trio will be performing the premiere of a suite written for him by Rex with the Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestra's Principle Orchestra, conducted by Christopher Hisey. Rex and Chris talk with Kate Remington about the piece and Christian's remarkable talent.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO