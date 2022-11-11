MINNEAPOLIS — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota's defense continued its dominance on Saturday as the Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-3.Ibrahim, who carried the ball 36 times, extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games to 18, the longest in FBS since 2000. He also became the seventh player in Big Ten history with 50 career rushing touchdowns.The Gophers didn't ask freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, making his first home start in place of the injured Tanner Morgan, to do much. He was 7-for-13 passing for 64 yards and rushed four times for 28 yards.Kaliakmanis relieved...

