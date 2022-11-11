ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian-Pilot

Data breach of pediatricians’ computer network ‘may’ have exposed patient data

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

A third party gained access to the computer network of two pediatric care providers with offices in Hampton Roads, putting patients’ personal information at risk.

Connexin Software, which manages the internal software for pediatric physician practice groups, disclosed the breach Thursday night on behalf of two of its clients: Children’s LTD and Renaissance Pediatrics. In a statement, Connexin said medical records, physician group systems and databases, were not affected and the company is not aware of “any actual or attempted misuse of personal information.”

Patient information that “may” have been accessed includes names, addresses, email addresses, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, health insurance information, dates of medical services, information about medical procedures and diagnoses, and billing information, according to Connexin.

Additionally, the parents, guardians and guarantors of the patients may have had their information accessed by the third party.

Renaissance Pediatrics has an office in Chesapeake, and Children’s LTD has offices on the Peninsula. It’s unclear how many patients they serve in the region.

A spokesperson for Connexin did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Connexin detected a “data anomaly” in its internal network on Aug. 26 and launched an investigation. On Sept. 13, the company learned an unauthorized third party “was able to access an offline set of patient data used for data conversion and troubleshooting and remove some of that data from the internal network,” the company said.

“As soon as we discovered the incident, we immediately took action to stop the unauthorized activity,” the company said in a statement. “We reset the passwords of all corporate accounts and moved all patient data used for data conversion and troubleshooting into an environment with even greater security. Connexin also retained a third-party cybersecurity forensic firm to investigate the issue and is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.”

Connexin advised those may have had their information affected by this breach to carefully review their credit reports and statements sent from providers and from their insurance provider to make sure their account activity is correct.

The company is providing complimentary identity monitoring and credit monitoring services to anyone whose information may have been impacted by this breach. Those interested in these services can visit https://www.officepracticum.com/subtitute-notice/ or call toll-free 855-532-0912.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie Treatment Center opens

AHOSKIE – Do you have a family member or friend who “has a problem with drugs?”. Now, more than ever, substance use has become an unwelcome piece of woven fabric in our society. In particular, those who are trapped in the vicious cycle of opioid use are more aware of the growing numbers within the opioid epidemic that has negatively impacted socio-economic and familial structures within society. Opioid dependence is often an unpleasant subject that is attached to a public stigma often associated falsely with the idea that it describes a condition related to those who exhibit drug seeking behaviors and that the person can abstain from using substances based upon their own ability to utilize self-control.
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

UVA alerted students with ‘Run-Hide-Fight,’ a set of techniques taught by FBI, local authorities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — In the tense hours while mass shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. was still at large, UVA issued an alert for students known as Run-Hide-Fight. It’s a program taught by the FBI, and similar to one offered by the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, to empower people who are thrust into active shooter situations.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
FraminghamSOURCE

Homesense Opening Newest Store in Virginia

FRAMINGHAM – Homesense, part of the TJX Companies, is opening its latest store in Newport News, Virginia on November 17. The store is located in the Tech Center at 12080 Jefferson Avenue. Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a rug emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Augusta Free Press

Japanese company to establish warehouse, distribution facility in Chesapeake

A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Chesapeake . Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp. will create 25 new jobs with the project. “On our 50th anniversary of U.S. operations, we are pleased to partner with the City of...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Police use new license plate reader technology to make arrest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Using newly-acquired technology, Virginia Beach Police were able to make an arrest of a Norfolk man Friday. Officers patrolling in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car automated license plate reader. They stopped the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail has died, jail officials confirmed. Jorge Morales-Riley had been transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Oct. 14, 2021. Nearly a year later, on Oct. 12, Morales-Riley was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital for what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure stemming from a previously suffered gunshot wound, according to jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
cnu.edu

Heartbreak for the University of Virginia

Interim President Adelia Thompson makes a statement about the tragedy at UVA. It is with great sadness that I write to you about the horrible tragedy that occurred on the University of Virginia's campus last evening as a gunman took the lives of three students and wounded two others. We...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy