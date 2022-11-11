Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells joins Connecting Counties Task Force in first meeting to address expanding access to broadband
As part of a statewide effort to address broadband access in unserved and under-served communities in North Carolina, Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells joined the inaugural meeting of the Connecting Counties Task Force. The group of commissioners and county staff, appointed by NCACC President and Washington County Commissioner Tracey Johnson, met as part of the presidential initiative seeking to explore the complexities and opportunities for expanding broadband.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce public engagement opportunities and events to inform the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project
The public is invited to learn more about the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project and to provide input that helps create a shared vision for the future of the area. The public is invited to help shape the future of Western North Carolina’s most central civic space by attending one or more special engagement events for the Pack Square Plaza Visioning project in December.
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: The benefits of participatory grant-making
Food has been part of Gina Smith‘s professional life for years. As Xpress‘ former food editor, she regularly assigned and worked on stories concerning food policy from 2013-20. In early 2021, soon after leaving her post with the paper, Smith became staff coordinator for the Asheville Buncombe County...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location
Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners
The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tailgate markets segue to holiday markets
These days, following the stock market is likely to trigger some high anxiety. So, consider following local tailgate markets instead. Granted, the summer’s harvest is behind us, but most weekly tailgate markets in Buncombe County are segueing into the holiday market season. Alongside winter greens and squash, shoppers can expect to find décor such as wreaths and garlands, as well as craft and gift vendors in the mix.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: A threat to our voting rights
We are facing one of the gravest challenges to our democracy and voting rights here in North Carolina: The Moore v. Harper case brought by two North Carolina Republican legislators to the U.S. Supreme Court. The N.C. Supreme Court struck down the partisan gerrymandered congressional district maps that the Republican-controlled state legislature had devised. This case is set to be heard on Dec. 7.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Police investigating downtown early morning assault and mugging
Asheville Police Department Detectives are investigating a violent assault and robbery that occurred downtown in the early morning hours last Thursday. APD Patrol Officers responded to the area of Pack Square around 6:15 a.m. on November 10 to investigate the report of a violent assault and robbery. When officers arrived they located the victim, who was suffering from obvious wounds to his head and face. He reported that he was assaulted and robbed after getting separated from his group while he was walking in the downtown area back to his hotel.
Mountain Xpress
Don’t just celebrate Native American heritage — take it seriously
November is National Native American Heritage Month, and for those of us who teach in the Cherokee Studies Program at Western Carolina University, it’s the time of year when our inboxes light up with requests from people seeking resources to learn about Cherokee culture and history. I’ll share some...
