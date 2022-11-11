Asheville Police Department Detectives are investigating a violent assault and robbery that occurred downtown in the early morning hours last Thursday. APD Patrol Officers responded to the area of Pack Square around 6:15 a.m. on November 10 to investigate the report of a violent assault and robbery. When officers arrived they located the victim, who was suffering from obvious wounds to his head and face. He reported that he was assaulted and robbed after getting separated from his group while he was walking in the downtown area back to his hotel.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO