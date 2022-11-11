Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
golaurens.com
Day Trip: Upstate holiday tradition celebrates 32 years
Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit. “It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out...
WYFF4.com
Pieces of a Disney holiday movie travel to Greenville from California
GREENVILLE, S.C. — "NUTCRACKER: The Exhibition" is organized by theUpcountry History Museum. It opens Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The holiday exhibition showcases props and seven original costumes from Walt Disney’s 2018 live-action film "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." Rick Lorentz, acquisitions manager for Walt Disney Archives traveled...
gsabusiness.com
Here’s what you need to know about this new cheese shop in Greenville
It all started with a really good grilled cheese sandwich. A product of the North, Michael Davitt, co-owner of The Cheese Wheel, said cheese shops are a dime a dozen where he comes from. When he visited Greenville a few years ago, he realized this was an up-and-coming city, but there weren’t any specialized cheese shops, something he was raised on and wanted to see in the Greenville community, bringing a classic fromagerie-style shop to the city. Davitt’s mother, Denise, is the co-owner of the shop.
House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale in Cleveland
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
Hendersonville to hold 2 holiday farmers markets
The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.
Child rescued from well in the Upstate
A child was rescued from a well Monday afternoon in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say
GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
avlwatchdog.org
Has Costco been denied a place in Asheville? Are they still looking?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: For reasons that aren’t relevant to this query, I had occasion to be speaking with a commercial real estate agent with Keller Williams several months ago. I questioned him why there was no Costco in Asheville, even though I know of multiple individuals who make the trek to either the Greenville or the Spartanburg stores in South Carolina. His answer was that Costco had such specific site requirements that it was difficult to find an interesting location with which to induce them to come out of the Upstate. Fast forward, and last week I was in the Greenville Costco store to renew my membership, and I asked a manager why the company wouldn’t give us any respect. He replied that it wasn’t Costco that was holding things up, but rather Asheville. He claimed that Costco had presented over time several possible site plans, but had basically been denied consideration by the city and/or county. Who is prevaricating here?
FOX Carolina
Upstate community coming together to support girl battling rare disorder
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, the Upstate community will come together to support three-year-old Blakylee, who is battling a rare disorder called Rett Syndrome. “If you look at Blakylee, she kind of looks like a normal kid. You can’t tell that she has a disability, and I think...
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station
The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Gus
SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Gus. Gus is three months old. He will be neutered Tuesday and is already microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. It costs $195 to adopt Gus. If you are interested...
WYFF4.com
Man mugged in North Carolina park while walking back to his hotel, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man was mugged and assaulted in an Asheville park while he was walking back to his hotel, according to police with the Asheville Police Department. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines 11/15) Police say that the robbery happened around 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 10...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate woman is celebrating a big milestone. On Saturday, Leila “Tudie” Mosley was surrounded by friends and family who helped celebrate her 100th birthday in Taylors. “We have longevity in our family,” said Marilyn Mosley Gamble, Tudie’s daughter. “But this is the...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Greenville, SC
There’s a vibrant scene in Greenville, South Carolina for arts, food, and beer thanks to relatively recent efforts to revitalize the area. Because of that, business is booming, and so are some of the best breweries in the city. Such as:. Brewery 85. Fireforge. Liability Brewing. Yee-Haw Brewing Company.
wspa.com
RSV Cases on the rise
Camp LeJeune Lawsuits: What you should know about …. By now you may have seen one too many commercials about water contamination at Camp Lejeune. It was one of the largest water contamination cases in U.S. history, dating back to the 1950s through the 80s. Residents voice concerns about proposed...
Upstate veteran paired with service dog during Swamp Rabbits game
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) Battle Buddies of the Carolinas is an organization that pairs veterans with service dogs. During a Swamp Rabbits game, they introduced one Upstate veteran to a friend of a lifetime. It was the beginning of a special companionship. Battle Buddies of the Carolinas said dogs are instrumental in helping veterans who are […]
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
WYFF4.com
Project Feed 5000 brings food, fellowship to Greenville for Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Project Feed 5000 is a very personal quest for founder Bajeyah Eaddy. This will be the ninth year that hundreds of volunteers gather to serve thousands of hot Thanksgiving meals to people in the Greenville area. This year, 2022, marks the fifth year that the Phillis Wheatley Community Center will be the host, and hub.
Comments / 0