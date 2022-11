Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been handed an extended three-game ban for his reaction to being sent off in his side's comeback 2-1 win at Osasuna last Tuesday. Lewandowski, 34, received a red card for two bookable offences in the 31st minute with Barca a goal down and responded as he left by the pitch by making a gesture -- touching his nose and pointing toward the referee, Jesus Gil Manzano -- which was later deemed disrespectful and arrogant by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

