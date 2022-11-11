Read full article on original website
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. RWE AG RWEOY: This company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas primarily in Europe and the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 day.
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
1 Remarkable Tech Stock Growing Sales Faster Than Google and Meta Platforms
Consumer demand weakened in 2022 under the pressure of high inflation, causing many brands to cut their advertising budgets. That headwind hit ad tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) particularly hard in the third quarter. Alphabet reported 6% year-over-year growth in total revenue, but...
5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Upside To Analyst Targets
To become a "Dividend Aristocrat," a dividend paying company must accomplish an incredible feat: consistently increase shareholder dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. Companies with this kind of track record tend to attract a lot of investor attention — and furthermore, "tracking" funds that follow the Dividend Aristocrats Index must own them. With all of this demand for shares, dividend growth stocks can sometimes become "fully priced," where there isn't much upside to analyst targets.
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Aflac
Chicago, IL – November 15, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Aflac Inc. AFL. Insurance Behemoth Soars Amid Renewed Market Strength. A glimmer of hope was cast upon the stock market last week, as lower-than-expected inflation data from October ignited the largest weekly rally since March. With many stocks beginning to show strength, investors may be wondering if the momentum can continue. Stocks that held up well this year illustrated their immunity to the volatility, and in past bear markets we’ve often seen these stocks continue their bullish runs as the market turns the corner.
Zacks.com featured highlights Publicis Groupe, Jabil, Encore Wire and Hudson Technologies
Chicago, IL – November 15, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Publicis Groupe S.A. PUBGY, Jabil Inc. JBL, Encore Wire Corp. WIRE and Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN. Forget Profit, Bet on 4 Stocks with Increasing Cash Flows. Investors generally prefer businesses that earn profits. Even...
Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Versus Systems Inc. (VS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.95. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
Gladstone Capital (GLAD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.76%. A quarter...
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
EFX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $197.19, changing hands for $197.91/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Biogen Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $296.12, changing hands for $299.06/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chevron, Eli Lilly, Charles Schwab, Salesforce and SAP
Chicago, IL – November 15, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron Corp. CVX, Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, The Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW, Salesforce, Inc. CRM and SAP SE SAP.
1 Impressive Metric Shows How Well DigitalOcean Is Doing -- Is the Stock a Buy?
Many expected DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) to disappoint in the second half of 2022. With global economic conditions worsening, this small cloud computing infrastructure service could easily have shrunk back. After all, it focuses on small businesses -- which many investors view as getting hit hardest by a deteriorating economy (versus larger and slower-moving big businesses). And DigitalOcean's high rate of international revenue was never going to help either, not with the U.S. dollar on a record run-up (which lowers the value of overseas sales).
2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the buzziest terms in technology at the moment. Given how complex AI is, it is hard to separate the pretenders from the real innovators. The industry is expected to grow at 20% annually through 2029 and hit over $1 trillion in annual spending worldwide. Companies that are the leaders in AI and machine learning can capture a lot of this spending, helping their businesses grow and leading their stocks to put up great returns for shareholders.
Buy These 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Solid Returns
Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony. Nuveen is the number one farmland assets...
Can SolarEdge Stock Keep Defying Gravity?
Shares of solar panel electronics company SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) have crushed the market over the past five years. The company has been growing like wildfire, while generating solid profits along the way. However, much of the stock gains are because of a big increase in the multiple investors have been willing to pay, even as margins have deteriorated in recent quarters. Can SolarEdge continue outgrowing that multiple, and can its stock keep defying gravity? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Travis Hoium take a closer look.
