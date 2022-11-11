ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

These New Miami-Area Homes Come With the Region’s First New Golf Course in 25 Years

By Emma Reynolds
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhnZ6_0j7bza5W00

Consider Shell Bay a meeting of the minds between two top residential firms and an iconic resort company. From real estate development firms Witkoff and PPG , in partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection , Shell Bay in Miami Beach will set a new standard of luxury, resort-like living in South Florida .

Located in Hallandale Beach, just north of Miami Beach , The Residences at Shell Bay is a fully gated community with a private golf club, The Shell Bay Club; a tennis center; pickleball and padel courts; a 48-slip private yacht club; and a private members’ Clubhouse with a spa and fitness center. There will be 108 residences over 20 stories with one- to four-bedroom floor plans. There will also be an exclusive collection of penthouse homes with private outdoor spaces and plunge pools in select residences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFzAS_0j7bza5W00
Each residence overlooks the golf course.

The residences will feature open-concept layouts and have wraparound terraces with views of the golf course, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and ten-foot-high ceilings. The developers enlisted Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design, interior design firm AvroKO and landscape architect Nievera Williams for the project. The renowned firms are working together to create contemporary, upscale living using only the highest-quality materials, finishes and design style.

Interior features include private and semi-private elevator entries, solid European doors, gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, valet and service entries, a custom-designed furniture package, climate-controlled storage space and more. Residents will also have access to in-residence butler services, a private porte-cochère separate from the hotel and secure parking with electric vehicle charging stations. There’s a dedicated resident’s lobby so residents and resort guests never overlap. Other amenities include roof deck pools, an orchid garden, dog-walking trail, entertainment lounge, co-working spaces, a wine tasting room, event space, children’s play area, and more. There’s also an emphasis on outdoor recreation and fitness, including a beach club and water sports offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237aAV_0j7bza5W00
The homes will be managed by Auberge Resorts Collection.

“Shell Bay offers an unprecedented opportunity to experience an elite lifestyle that cannot be found anywhere else in the greater Miami area,” says Alex Witkoff, executive vice president of development at Witkoff. “Never before has there been an opportunity to create a curated enclave on 120 premium acres near the ocean in the Miami region.”

For avid golfers who love the South Florida lifestyle, but don’t have access to top-notch facilities in Miami, The Residences at Shell Bay brings golf to your backyard. This course is the first new golf course in Miami in 25 years. There is a 7,250-yard championship golf course designed by Greg Norman and a 12-acre practice facility with a nine-hole par-three course. Norman designed the course to “test every club in your bag,” with features including sweeping sand-belt-style bunkers, contoured greens and immaculately conditioned fairways. While the residences are set for completion in 2025, the golf club will open in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2DsM_0j7bza5W00
The entrance to The Residences at Shell Bay.

Auberge Resorts Collection will also manage a new boutique resort on the grounds. Residents get access to resort-managed in-residence housekeeping and dining, as well. There will be a dedicated Director of Residences to ensure every need is taken care of, just as if you’re staying in a hotel. Auberge manages dozens of other luxury properties around the world, including Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado; Blue Sky in Park City, Utah; Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, California; and many more. Auberge also manages hotels with residential components in Telluride, Napa Valley and Los Cabos, to name a few.

“Shell Bay fills a void in the market for the most discerning lifestyle enthusiast seeking a strong investment opportunity while being able to indulge in the highest quality private members’ club amenities and world-class resort living,” says Ari Pearl, founder and CEO of PPG Development. “Shell Bay residents are individuals who seek the best of the best in leisure destinations and want to enjoy a lifestyle on par with the finest resort communities around the world.”

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Meat & Fish opens biggest store at old Penn Dutch site in Margate

The first thing you’ll notice walking into Broward Meat & Fish’s new Margate location is how spacious, clean and new it is. The store’s main sections are identified with big bright letters visible from every area of the retail floor. Appetizing colors and brick facades give the grocery a modern farmer’s market vibe. Meat and seafood counters, dry goods aisles and produce bins stretch far and ...
MARGATE, FL
islandernews.com

Downtown Miami’s Starlite hotel to be demolished

This past week, a full demolition permit has been issued by the City of Miami for the Starlite Hotel on Calle 8 and its history of hidden parking, hourly rates, disco balls, and mirrored ceilings. The property was sold to Optimum USA Brickell 2 LLC in 2014 for $24.8 million....
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

All the New Luxe (and Super-Luxe!) Hotels Opening in Miami

Sunshine, ocean views and construction cranes: You’d be hard pressed to go a day in Miami without seeing at least two of the three. And the latter, it could be said, is the result of the prior. It’s the sunshine and ocean views that turned Miami into one of the country’s most popular cities to visit, live, work and party — and the millions of people drawn here need places to spend the night.
MIAMI, FL
allamericanatlas.com

33 Incredible Things to Do in Miami Alone (2022)

You’ll have no trouble creating memorable experiences in the “Magic City”!. From bright, sandy beaches, to modern art and architecture, to some of the best food you’ll ever taste, Miami’s one of the most unique places to visit in Florida, and there’s plenty of fun in store for you on your solo trip.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Musings While Trapped in a Miami Courthouse Elevator

It's about 20 minutes into my unscheduled confinement in a courthouse elevator nine stories up when I start to appreciate how nice it is to have nothing to do. Outside my dangling metal cell, hanging motionless between the eighth and ninth floors of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami, conditions were less than serene.
MIAMI, FL
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Ralph Cutié, Director & CEO, Miami International Airport

November 2022 — Miami International Airport has experienced explosive growth over the last two years, and it is now No. 1 in the United States for international passengers and international freight. In an interview with Invest:, Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of MIA, discussed how they have a $6 billion improvement program in progress to account for all of the growth.
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

Best Miami Mediterranean Restaurants & Dishes

Whether you’re craving a traditional Mediterranean-style meal, or looking for a hearty yet health-conscious dining experience, here is a roundup of some of the best Miami Mediterranean restaurants and dishes. The Drexel. Co-founded by Anastasia Koutsioukis and Ahmet Erkaya, The Drexel is a Coastal Mediterranean restaurant characterized by elevated...
MIAMI, FL
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Prima Arrives in Miami for Inaugural Voyages

The Norwegian Prima has arrived in Miami for the first time. According to a press release issued by Norwegian Cruise Line, the company’s newest ship is now set to embark on two inaugural voyages departing from the port. Sailing from Nov. 11-14, 2022 and Nov. 14-17, 2022, the cruises...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Beach’s Deauville Hotel set for demolishment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Deauville Hotel is nearing its final moments. On Sunday, at around 8 a.m., the 17-story resort will implode at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. This historic destination once famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s. The establishment served as a staple for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Fall Front Reaches South Florida this Sunday

Following a warm and unsettled Saturday afternoon, a weak front will reach South Florida this evening, but at least some relief will arrive during the day in terms of slightly lower temperatures and humidity due to a northerly wind already in place. Expect lots of sunshine this Sunday morning with...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
iheart.com

This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami

There's no shortage of steakhouses in the country, especially in Miami. So, where can you find the best one in the city?. According to Yelp, the No. 1 steakhouse in the Magic City is La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse! Located in Medley, this upscale restaurant provides some gorgeous and delicious entrees, including black Angus skirt steak, tomahawk steaks, bone-in ribeye, beef tenderloin medallion, and much more options.
MIAMI, FL
weddingchicks.com

An Intimate and Romantic Sunrise Wedding at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Picture this... an intimate and romantic wedding celebration amidst Italian Renaissance gardens and native woodland landscapes. Add to that an early morning ceremony amidst the beautiful sunrise... this is what wedding dreams are made of! If you haven't considered having an intimate sunrise wedding keep scrolling to see how this wedding came together to be absolute perfection and the details of this ultra-intimate ceremony. P.S. you'll never believe that this breathtaking venue is in the middle of Miami!
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Robb Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy