Zacks.com featured highlights Unum Group, AerCap Holdings, Heritage-Crystal Clean and Sterling Infrastructure
Chicago, IL – November 14, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Unum Group UNM, AerCap Holdings N.V. AER, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL. Give Your Investments a Boost with These 4 Low P/CF Stocks. The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback...
BALL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $54.33, changing hands for $56.81/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
CLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (Symbol: CLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.73, changing hands as high as $22.97 per share. Core Laboratories N.V. shares are currently trading up about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On David Dreman - 11/13/2022
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
8 Best Oil Stocks of 2022
Oil prices might not go up forever, but right now oil is the profitable stock market play with exceptional year-to-date returns. Here are some of the top oil stock picks that could continue to perform well for the rest of 2022. Top 8 Oil Stocks To Consider in 2022. Here’s...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Ethereum’s pullback at this level offers an entry position for long trades
ETH is on a pullback after a sharp recovery from the current market crash. Investors should watch the 0.236 Fib support level. Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from the 16.69K mark to 17K, injecting a lifeline into the industry. The king coin’s gains also boosted altcoins. Ethereum (ETH), the altcoin king,...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Got $3,000? I've got some good news for you. You can turn that sum into a sizable nest egg with enough time and the right stock. For example, $3,000 invested in the S&P 500 index, which has historically returned an average of 9%, would turn $3,000 into $7,100 in a decade.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts. That said, over 70% of analysts covering PLUG stock remain bullish as the company reaffirmed its long-term targets, while others see the possibility of the company over-promising and under-delivering.
Is General Electric Stock a Buy?
It's been a mixed year for General Electric (NYSE: GE), with disappointing healthcare and renewable energy earnings offset by robust aerospace and power performance. Still, it might surprise investors that the stock's price decline of 11.6% is an outperformance compared to the S&P 500 index's 20% decline. So does the...
Should You Invest in the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Equipment and services segment of the equity market, look no further than the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/20/2011. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer...
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. GENMAB A/S - ADR (GMAB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs...
Does Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) Growth Make Up for Its Net Losses?
Do you recall how online shopping evolved during the pandemic? For those of us with non-critical jobs, staying the majority of the time inside our homes meant requiring goods to be delivered to our doorstep. Suddenly, everyone and their mother ran an e-shop, and that's why Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was one of the biggest beneficiaries at the time. The pandemic has largely faded nowadays, and while many had expected Shopify's performance to relax from its record, pandemic-driven results, the company has grown further. Yet, despite its solid growth, Shopify's lack of profitability fails to inspire investors.
Add Up The Pieces: IWB Could Be Worth $253
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (Symbol: IWB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $252.60 per unit.
