Sportico Transactions: Moves and mergers Roundup for November 11

By Sportico Staff
 4 days ago
Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry.

Personnel

Giorgio Furlani Named CEO of AC Milan

AC Milan has appointed Giorgio Furlani as chief executive officer of the Italian soccer club. Furlani will succeed Ivan Gazidis , who will end his tenure at the club next month. A Milan native, Furlani has served as a member of the AC Milan board of directors since 2018 and has played an integral role in the club’s success under the ownership of Elliott Advisors, from which he will step down to take the CEO job.

Bjørn Gulden to Become CEO of Adidas AG

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Bjørn Gulden will take over as CEO of Adidas AG and will have a seat on the executive board. Gulden, 57, has been CEO of Puma SE since 2013. He had been senior vice president of apparel and accessories at Adidas from 1992 to 1999. After that, he was CEO of Danish jewelry brand Pandora; managing director of Europe’s largest footwear retailer, Deichmann; president of Rack Room Shoes; and held various management positions at outdoor apparel company Helly Hansen. He’s also chairman of the board of Salling Group, Denmark’s largest food retailer.

Mets Name SVP of Corporate Partnerships

The New York Mets have added Brenden Mallette as senior vice president, corporate partnerships. Mallette joins the Mets from the Detroit Pistons, where he spent the last two years as the franchise’s senior vice president of corporate partnerships & engagement. He has five seasons of pro baseball experience, leading the San Francisco Giants’ partnerships and business development team from 2016-2020. The Toronto native spent the previous decade in leadership roles with Live Nation and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

Stadium Live Adds Longtime Sales Exec to Lead Business Development and Revenue

Stadium Live has hired longtime sales executive Warren Jansons as its first head of business development and revenue. In this new position, Jansons will lead Stadium Live’s business development efforts with leagues, teams and brands to expand their user base and offer Gen Z a platform to connect over sports, gaming, music and fashion. He will also spearhead the company’s overall monetization efforts. Before joining Stadium Live, Jansons dually served as SVP of revenue for Enthusiast Gaming and chief commercial officer (CCO) for its subsidiary company AFK Media. In July, Stadium Live raised a $10 million series A round, led by KB Partners and Union Square Ventures, with participation from Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures, Blaise Matuidi’s Origins Fund, Dapper Labs Ventures, Position Ventures, Valhalla Ventures, 6th Man Ventures, Alumni Ventures and Breakout Capital.

SX Global Appoints Adam Bailey as CEO

SX Global announced that Adam Bailey has been promoted to chief executive officer, while Tony Cochrane will assume a new role as vice chairman of the SX Global board of directors. Prior to the promotion, Bailey was the director of motorsports, where he spearheaded development of the series’ financial model, negotiations and onboarding of the 10 exclusive team licenses, as well as development efforts for the competitive structure and race format for the global supercross series.

Excel Sports Management Brings on New CFO

Sports agency Excel Sports Management has hired Rebecca Mahadeva as its chief financial officer. Prior to joining Excel, Mahadeva was the CFO of Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, which she joined in 2020. Mahadeva will be based in Excel’s New York office.

Partnerships

Matchday Aligns With FIFA and FIFPRO, and Alexia Putellas

The blockchain-based video gaming company Matchday has inked new partnerships with FIFA and FIFPRO (a global players’ union). The company has also signed Alexia Putellas , the first back-to-back Ballon d’Or Feminin and UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award winner, as its founding global ambassador, advisor and investor to elevate women’s football on Matchday, which now has 20 men and women football ambassadors globally, as well as multiple leagues. The multiyear partnership includes the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia / New Zealand 2023. As FIFPRO’s official blockchain partner, Matchday enables fans to own Matchday player cards that feature the official name, image and likeness of professional men’s and women’s football players.

NB G League Ignite Names MoneyLion as an Official Jersey Patch Partner

NBA G League Ignite and MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)—a one-stop destination for financial content, products and advice—announced a multiyear marketing partnership that makes MoneyLion the official money app of G League Ignite, as well as an official jersey patch partner. MoneyLion will have ticket giveaways to Ignite road games, exclusively for MoneyLion customers. Additionally, MoneyLion will create Ignite content available through the MoneyLion mobile app.

Richmond Flowers Joins With Range Sports as President of Football and Coaching

Range Media Partners has partnered with Richmond Flowers ’ Collective Sports Advisors, establishing an elite football practice with significant growth plans. Flowers will become the president of football and coaching at Range Sports to lead the newly formed football division Range Collective, which will now serve as the umbrella company for all football verticals. The partnership will expand Range’s representation business and provide opportunities for Flowers’ existing football clients, including direct access to Range Media’s suite of services, including TV and film production and distribution, live event production and brand marketing and endorsements. Flowers’ clients at Collective Sports Advisors include NFL head coaches Mike McDaniel, Brandon Staley , Nathaniel Hackett and Robert Saleh .

SeatGeek and United Soccer League Connect

SeatGeek has created a new, long-term partnership that makes it a Preferred Ticketing Partner of the United Soccer League (USL). Under this agreement, five USL clubs have committed to use SeatGeek’s platform starting with the 2023 season: FC Tulsa, Detroit City FC, Lexington SC, Monterey Bay F.C., and Richmond Kickers. Five other USL clubs have preexisting partnerships with SeatGeek: Charleston Battery, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Hartford Athletic, Louisville City FC and New Mexico United. SeatGeek also has a partnership with Major League Soccer and seven of its clubs, and it powers ticketing for half of the English Premier League’s clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Leicester City and Newcastle United.

Spalding Named the Official Basketball of OTE

Overtime Elite has signed a deal with Spalding, making it the official basketball of the pro basketball league for teenagers. OTE will use the indoor 29.5” TF Model M official leather indoor game basketball for practice and games, beginning this fall. The first official basketball produced by Spalding in 1894 carried the Model No. M name, which stood for “match play.” This ball later became the Top-Flite 100 leather basketball (TF), which paved the way for Spalding’s leather game balls adopted by professional leagues. MVP members can purchase the Spalding TF Model M official game ball on Spalding’s website.

NASCAR, QuintEvents Launch Experience for Chicago’s Street Race Weekend

NASCAR and QuintEvents—a provider of official ticket, hospitality and travel experiences for sports and entertainment events worldwide—announced the debut of “NASCAR Chicago Experiences.” The multiyear partnership between NASCAR and Quint will provide fans with experiences and viewing opportunities for NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race, such as driver meet-and-greets, pit lane walks and trophy photos.

First Fan-Owned Team Launches for SailGP

Bernoulli | Locke, a member-based community creating partnerships and experiences using Web3 structures, announced the launch of a SailGP fan-owned racing team across Bermuda and the Caribbean. Using a DAO structure and built on the NEAR Protocol, this team is expected to open new opportunities in sports ownership and fan engagement. The team’s territory combines the Caribbean and Bermuda, an internationally recognized sailing and business destination. Founded by Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts , SailGP is a global league for professional sailing teams racing in identical high-performance foiling 50-foot catamarans. This new team hopes to be the 10th team in the league and participate in Season 4, which begins June 17.

Purchases

Anheuser-Busch Buys Major League Pickleball Team

Anheuser-Busch has purchased a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team starting in the 2023 season. This agreement will give Anheuser-Busch a founding partnership with the larger MLP league and control over one of the league’s expansion teams—with ownership over everything from who the team drafts to which sponsors they bring on. Additionally, the partnership will extend to the DUPR rating, which is the most accurate and only global pickleball rating system across all recreational and pro players. Anheuser-Busch joins team owners including LeBron James , Kevin Durant , Tom Brady , Drew Brees and Kim Clijsters . In 2023, MLB will grow from 12 to 16 teams and increases player prize money and payouts to more than $2 million.

Manchester City, Playermaker Wearable Tech Measures Player Skills

Manchester City and Israeli sports technology company Playermaker have launched Cityplay, a wearable tracker designed for soccer players. Playermaker’s device transforms any cleat into a data tracker that monitors and analyzes athletic performance through a player’s foot movements. Playermaker’s wearable tracker provides an AI-based score for technical football skills, such as first touch and dribbling, and physical skills, such as speed and agility. This allows players to better understand where they can develop. Aside from soccer, basketball teams around the world also use Playmaker’s technology. “The magic of wearables is that we believe they should provide value for both professional and recreational...
Fenway Sports Group Exploring Liverpool Sale

Fenway Sports Group is exploring a sale of English soccer giant Liverpool, according to someone familiar with the plans. The group has been working with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) for more than a year to consider potential outside investment. Recently, however, Fenway has shifted that interest to include a full sale, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. “FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool,“ Fenway said in a statement. “FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would...
From Bezos to Ryan Reynolds, $16 Billion in Teams Are Stoking Buyers

Scarcity brings desirability. Consider: there are some 2,700 billionaires in the world. That’s an elite group, but every one of them could own an apartment overlooking Central Park, dock their megayacht in Monaco and secure a reservation at Denmark’s Noma. But there are only 32 NFL owners and just 32 NHL franchises. The NBA and MLB are slightly more exclusive, at 30 teams each. Then there are maybe a dozen top-notch soccer clubs with global fanbases. Even among the nine-zero crowd, only a sliver can get themselves onto the other side of sports’ velvet rope.
Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2022: Osaka and Serena Score Nearly $90M

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have played only 30 matches between the two of them in 2022, as injuries and extended breaks kept them off the court. But the two tennis aces remained the biggest draws for brands looking to reach a global audience through female sports stars. The result: Osaka ($53.2 million) and Williams ($35.3 million) are the highest-earning female athletes on the planet, and the only ones who cracked Sportico’s top 100 athletes—male or female—published in May. Osaka has taken control of her business this year by launching her own agency, Evolve, with her longtime agent Stuart Duguid. “I’ve spent...
Nets Suspend ‘Unfit’ Irving at Least 5 Games as Options Dwindle

The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games, calling the point guard “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” after he repeatedly failed to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The move comes a week after Irving posted on his Twitter feed a link to the 2018 documentary, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which has been roundly criticized as antisemitic. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not...
Genius Sports, Premier League to Commercialize Player Skeletal Data

Genius Sports is expanding its data-capture relationship with the English Premier League, a move that will make information on players’ skeletal movements available to partners. It’s part of a wider extension between the company (NYSE: GENI) and Football DataCo, the licensing agency that houses rights for the Premier League, English Football League and the Scottish Professional Football League. The group has been working with Genius Sports since for a few years, developing an official data feed that’s monetized via deals with sportsbooks, media companies and teams. Financial specifics weren’t disclosed. As part of the new, expanded relationship, Genius Sports will build a...
Sportsbooks Poised for Record World Cup Handle in U.S.

Sports betting operators are putting all their chips on next month’s World Cup in the hope it will be a watershed moment for soccer wagering in the U.S. Historically the fourth quarter is the best for sports betting, especially in November, and this year the usual slate of NFL, NBA, NHL and major college sports will be joined by four World Cup games a day. The early marquee matches include a United States vs. England game on the Friday after Thanksgiving—which will likely feature a stampede of bettors and a record-breaking day for sportsbooks.  According to FIFA, the total global handle for the 2018...
Dynasty Equity Fund Names Richard Parsons, 5 Others to Advisory Board

Former Time Warner chairman and CEO Richard Parsons is one of six senior advisors recently appointed by Dynasty Equity, a sports investment firm launched earlier this year, according to someone familiar with the plans. Led by PJT partner Don Cornwell and Providence Equity founder Jonathan Nelson, Dynasty Equity is looking to invest in what’s become a new asset class for private equity around the globe: sports franchises. The firm is aiming to raise at least $1 billion for its initial fund. The six advisors include executives with experience across sports, media and community outreach. They’ll assist Dynasty by lending expertise to portfolio...
SCOTUS’s Harvard Racial Admissions Case Puts Sports on the Docket

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases that could end affirmative action in college admissions and legally compel colleges to reconstruct admissions policies, including for applicants who play sports. Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a nonprofit advocacy group, contends in lawsuits that Harvard and UNC Chapel Hill...
Sporticast: Liverpool, Too? English Club Is Latest Franchise for Sale

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the potential sale of Liverpool FC, the latest in a long list of sports franchises currently on the market. Fenway Sports Group, which has owned the English soccer team since 2010, is entertaining takeover offers. The group is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, and should it decide to sell the full team, it could fetch more than $5 billion. Fenway’s other sports assets include the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins (and it wants an NBA...
World Cup Economics: Qatar’s Record Spending Is Unlikely to Pay Off

Today’s guest columnist is Andrew Zimbalist, professor of economics at Smith College. What will be the economic impact on Qatar from hosting the World Cup? Available data and past experience suggest a decidedly negative outcome is likely. Consider the evidence. FIFA asserts that it will take care of all operating costs during the one month of competition. The single largest cost is $440 million in prize money that will be paid out, with $42 million going to the winning team. All teams that do not emerge from the group stage will receive $9 million each. It is notable and deplorable that in...
Sportico

Fox Hunts College Football Bargains as Big 12 Buys Time

By now you’ve undoubtedly read the news about how Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark had made good on his promise to deliver a media-rights extension for the conference, locking in another six years of coverage on ESPN and Fox. While there is still a bit of i-dotting and t-crossing to be done before the parties sign off on the $2.28 billion pact, the fundamentals are now locked in, and Yormark can commence with the victory lap whenever he sees fit to lace up his running shoes. Accolades for Yormark’s deal-making have been pouring in from all corners of the Big 12,...
Sporticast: How to Interpret Dan Snyder’s Bombshell Sale Announcement

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including news that Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore “potential transactions” surrounding the Washington Commanders. The vague statement leaves a lot open to interpretation. Snyder might finally be caving to years of public pressure to sell the team, criticism that is publicly coming from within the NFL for the first time. Or, Snyder could be looking to sell minority stakes, which would allow him to pay off some debt while solidifying control of the franchise....
SeatGeek Adds Utah Jazz to Growing Stable of Primary Partners

The Utah Jazz have signed a multiyear partnership with SeatGeek, the fourth NBA team to move onto the company’s primary ticketing platform. Starting next October, SeatGeek will handle ticketing for all Jazz home games, plus other concerts and shows at Vivint Arena. In addition to managing the tickets’ underlying technology, SeatGeek will also operate a marketplace where Jazz fans can buy, sell and transfer tickets; a gameday app that includes concessions and transportation options; and possibly new experiences associated with in-venue attendance.   It’s the latest in a string of deals that SeatGeek has announced this year, alongside a dramatic shift in...
Genius, Caesars Lead Sports Stocks Bounce-Back in October

A mid-October slip to two-year lows seemed to have stocks on the precipice of a much larger bear move. But buyers rallied to lift the market higher, as renewed favor for small and midcap stocks boosted the JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index 7% in October. “This market has been historically negative and pessimistic for months and months, and now we’re getting the sense that the Fed is getting near the end of the road,” David Russell, the head of market intelligence at TradeStation, an online brokerage, said in a video call. Rising interest rates have battered stocks for most of the year because...
World Series-NFL Storm Looms Thanks to Real Weather, Lockout

When the sixth seed wins the National League pennant after an 87-75 regular-season run, it’s safe to assume that the ensuing World Series is likely to get a little weird. Toss in a labor dispute that delayed the start of baseball’s spring slate and a cold front that soaked the Lehigh Valley on Halloween night, and all the ingredients are in place for a schizoid conclusion to the Fall Classic. Monday’s rainout of Game 3 puts the Phillies-Astros series on a collision course with the NFL, and while there’s never any advantage in going head-to-head with Roger Goodell’s juggernaut, the looming...
Wasserman Adds Providence Equity as Investor; RedBird, Madrone Cash Out

Sports and entertainment talent representative Wasserman has taken on private equity firm Providence Equity as an equity investor. Providence, which counts Learfield and The Chernin Group among its investments, becomes a sizable minority partner in Wasserman, cashing out minority shareholders RedBird and Madrone in the process. “Casey and his team have built a global leader and influential force in sports and music talent representation and marketing,” Providence managing director Scott Marimow said in a press release. “They have balanced their rapid expansion with maintaining a client-first approach and culture that cultivates dedicated, motivated and talented executives and agents.” Originating as a sports...
Sporticast: The Future of Ticketing With SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with SeatGeek co-founder and CEO Jack Groetzinger about the company’s wild past few months, and how technology is changing live event ticketing. Last year SeatGeek announced a $1.35 billion deal to go public via acquisition from a SPAC led by Gerry Cardinale and Billy Beane. That deal fell apart, hours before the shareholder vote. The company then raised $238 million at a $1 billion valuation, adding investors like Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and Arctos Sports Partners. Groetzinger talks about what changed—and maybe more importantly, what didn’t—amid that...
Twitter, Dapper Labs Cut Staff Amid Tech ‘Layoff Surge’

Over the last decade, Twitter has defined sports fans’ second screen experience. For many, it became the place to catch up on NBA highlights, get the latest bit of NFL news and—if you were so inclined—engage in whatever the debate of the day might be. Certain athletes’ tweets have driven entire news cycles.  Today, Twitter’s place among fan destinations is a little less certain. One week after Elon Musk acquired the social network for $44 billion, Twitter laid off up to half of its 7,500-person workforce Friday. A full accounting of the staffing reductions is not yet clear, but now-former employees’...
Dan Snyder Hires BofA to Explore Sale of Washington Commanders

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore a sale of the NFL team. The team announced in a statement Wednesday that it would consider “potential transactions,” which could include a controlling stake or a minority portion of the club. The news was first reported by Forbes. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. More from Sportico.comSporticast: NFL Owner Drama Spills into Public, FuboTV Abandons SportsbookDan Snyder Buys Out Washington Football Team's Minority OwnersRedskins Investigation Leaves NFL Outside With Skeptics Looking On
Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

