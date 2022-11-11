ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportico

Sports Assets Remain Solid Amid Crypto Meltdown, Fitch Says

By Brendan Coffey
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bMCa_0j7bzFkN00

If this winter’s “Crypto Bowl” made you think the NFL might become too reliant on the techno-lucre, don’t worry. The implosion of cryptocurrency broker FTX and the plunge in Bitcoin this year haven’t created even a ripple in the league’s bond rating.

Ten months after the dominance of crypto-currency ads during the Super Bowl and six months after the NFL opened the door to teams chasing blockchain sponsors, Fitch didn’t even mention the crypto collapse in its latest debt rating for the league, affirming  investment-grade scores in its latest review, out Friday morning.

“The NFL structure promotes financial stability and league competitive balance through a high percentage of revenue sharing and potential supplemental revenue sharing. The NFL maintains a robust and stable domestic fan attendance and viewership base,” Fitch said in its note. The agency rates $1.37 billion in debt for NFL Ventures at A+ and $8.6 billion in league-wide credit facilities at A. Those ratings are unchanged from Fitch’s prior evaluations, even though the league increased the amount of debt a team can have to $600 million, from $500 million, at its recent ownership meeting. The additional debt doesn’t hurt the rating “due to the strong visibility of media revenues under the league’s national media contracts,” the agency wrote.

Similarly, strong MLB credit and franchise support helped the New York Mets ’ stadium retain its BBB rating from Fitch in a concurrent rating note. (MLB’s debt holding entities are rated A and A- by Fitch.) The Queens Ballpark Company (QBC), the entity that owns Citi Field, saw its rating affirmed for $624 million of bonds issued in 2006. “The Mets franchise operates in the robust, yet competitive, New York City market with strong personal wealth levels and the largest population and deepest corporate base of any metro region in the United States,” wrote Fitch. Tallying 101 wins in the 2022 season, tied for third-most in the league, also helped. “Attendance at the stadium and fan support has shown volatility correlated to on-field performance,” said Fitch.

Citi Field also benefits from the high percentage of naming rights fees backing the municipal bonds used to construct the facility, Fitch noted. While crypto-firm sponsorships are causing problems for the NBA’s Miami Heat , the Mets probably are relishing their decidedly old school finance naming sponsor, Citigroup: It’s the third-largest bank in America, with more than $1.7 trillion in assets.

Perhaps the only negative for the Mets in the Fitch report is the unavoidable comparison to the other baseball team in town. “Yankee Stadium is rated one notch higher than QBC, reflecting the franchise strength of the Yankees and the more stable and robust levels of attendance and ticket revenues.”

The ratings agency also affirmed its rating for the USTA National Tennis Center, home of the U.S. Open, located not far from the Mets in Queens. The Tennis Center holds an A- rating thanks to long-term broadcasting agreements that provide about half of revenues pledged to back its bonds. The other half comes from U.S. Open ticket sales, which have a proven history of steady growth in average ticket prices, the agency noted.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Brady Got Old, Rodgers Looks Washed, and the NFL Is as Popular as Ever

While the decline of a great athlete is freighted with the usual autumnal sadness that comes with endings and how they relate to mortality, for those of a certain age, watching Tom Brady play football in 2022 has been like shopping for one’s own casket. Although earth’s most competitive oddball occasionally displays the old fire in the belly—hollering at some guys, wrecking Microsoft Surface tablets, hollering at some other guys—the current version of Brady more often than not looks like a sloppily written first draft of an old man. As time goes about its tireless work of making us all look...
Sportico

NFL Expected to Alter Stance on Private Equity Investments. But When?

Private equity’s presence in professional sports team ownership groups has been a consistent theme over the last several years. The NBA, NHL and MLB have all altered league bylaws to permit institutional investors to purchase passive, minority investment stakes in clubs in an effort to bring liquidity to franchise owners and keep club valuations rising. The NFL has yet to go down the same path because it doesn’t need to, according to Marc Ganis (president, Sportscorp Ltd.). “There’s no capital need, and I wouldn’t be surprised if within seven years we see NFL valuations double,” he said. But with the Denver Broncos...
Sportico

Twitter, Dapper Labs Cut Staff Amid Tech ‘Layoff Surge’

Over the last decade, Twitter has defined sports fans’ second screen experience. For many, it became the place to catch up on NBA highlights, get the latest bit of NFL news and—if you were so inclined—engage in whatever the debate of the day might be. Certain athletes’ tweets have driven entire news cycles.  Today, Twitter’s place among fan destinations is a little less certain. One week after Elon Musk acquired the social network for $44 billion, Twitter laid off up to half of its 7,500-person workforce Friday. A full accounting of the staffing reductions is not yet clear, but now-former employees’...
Sportico

Former NFLer’s Fund of Funds Gives Pro Athletes Seat at Venture Table

Next Play Capital (NPC) managing partner Ryan Nece spent seven seasons in the NFL, even winning the Super Bowl in 2003 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that time he saw friends and teammates invest countless dollars into ventures that had a low probability of success. “You can understand the types of high-risk early-stage deals that were being shared in the locker room,” he said sarcastically in a recent phone conversation. Nece now spends his days trying to help current and former pro athletes seeking venture exposure to “get into the asset class and do it in the most appropriate way...
Sportico

NFL Star Nassib’s Charity App Lands VC Funding From Financial Finesse

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ linebacker Carl Nassib launched a charity-focused app, Rayze, which has scored its first venture capital funding. The investment comes from Financial Finesse Ventures, a new VC fund from the Liz Davidson-led firm that works with the NFLPA on athlete financial education. Rayze is a for-profit company, with high ideals. “It’s is a volunteer-based social-media platform that connects the next generation of philanthropists to the nonprofits that meet their interests,” Nassib said during a phone call. The mobile app uses geolocation to highlight nearby volunteer opportunities, offers ways for nonprofits to raise money at low cost, and focuses on...
TAMPA, FL
Sportico

World Series-NFL Storm Looms Thanks to Real Weather, Lockout

When the sixth seed wins the National League pennant after an 87-75 regular-season run, it’s safe to assume that the ensuing World Series is likely to get a little weird. Toss in a labor dispute that delayed the start of baseball’s spring slate and a cold front that soaked the Lehigh Valley on Halloween night, and all the ingredients are in place for a schizoid conclusion to the Fall Classic. Monday’s rainout of Game 3 puts the Phillies-Astros series on a collision course with the NFL, and while there’s never any advantage in going head-to-head with Roger Goodell’s juggernaut, the looming...
ARIZONA STATE
Sportico

Nets Suspend ‘Unfit’ Irving at Least 5 Games as Options Dwindle

The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games, calling the point guard “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” after he repeatedly failed to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The move comes a week after Irving posted on his Twitter feed a link to the 2018 documentary, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which has been roundly criticized as antisemitic. “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not...
Sportico

Fox Hunts College Football Bargains as Big 12 Buys Time

By now you’ve undoubtedly read the news about how Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark had made good on his promise to deliver a media-rights extension for the conference, locking in another six years of coverage on ESPN and Fox. While there is still a bit of i-dotting and t-crossing to be done before the parties sign off on the $2.28 billion pact, the fundamentals are now locked in, and Yormark can commence with the victory lap whenever he sees fit to lace up his running shoes. Accolades for Yormark’s deal-making have been pouring in from all corners of the Big 12,...
KANSAS STATE
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for October 28

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel NBA Names Paramount+ Exec As Chief Marketing Officer The NBA has named Tammy Henault as its next chief marketing officer. Henault, who is currently the senior vice president, marketing, streaming of Paramount+, will report to NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum, and she’ll start on Nov. 21, 2022. In her role, Henault will lead all global marketing efforts for the NBA and its affiliate leagues to engage fans and further the organization’s mission to inspire and connect people through basketball. Additionally, she will help...
Sportico

Dan Snyder Hires BofA to Explore Sale of Washington Commanders

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore a sale of the NFL team. The team announced in a statement Wednesday that it would consider “potential transactions,” which could include a controlling stake or a minority portion of the club. The news was first reported by Forbes. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. More from Sportico.comSporticast: NFL Owner Drama Spills into Public, FuboTV Abandons SportsbookDan Snyder Buys Out Washington Football Team's Minority OwnersRedskins Investigation Leaves NFL Outside With Skeptics Looking On
WASHINGTON, DC
Sportico

Is Dan Snyder Ceding or Cementing Control of the Commanders?

Dan Snyder is either selling the Washington Commanders or, trying to solidify control of the NFL club. On Wednesday morning, the team announced that Snyder had retained Bank of America to explore “potential transactions” involving the Commanders. The bombshell announcement leaves plenty unsaid, including the multibillion-dollar question: Is Snyder feeling the public pressure, and ready to launch the most expensive franchise sale in sports history? Or is football’s most controversial owner looking to ease his mounting debt by adding a few minority partners to tighten his grip on the NFL club? “I can’t imagine doing this if the likely outcome wasn’t that...
WASHINGTON, DC
Sportico

Wasserman Adds Providence Equity as Investor; RedBird, Madrone Cash Out

Sports and entertainment talent representative Wasserman has taken on private equity firm Providence Equity as an equity investor. Providence, which counts Learfield and The Chernin Group among its investments, becomes a sizable minority partner in Wasserman, cashing out minority shareholders RedBird and Madrone in the process. “Casey and his team have built a global leader and influential force in sports and music talent representation and marketing,” Providence managing director Scott Marimow said in a press release. “They have balanced their rapid expansion with maintaining a client-first approach and culture that cultivates dedicated, motivated and talented executives and agents.” Originating as a sports...
Sportico

American Flag Football League Sells Boston, Vegas Franchises for $3M

The American Flag Football League, which is launching a professional league in spring 2023, has sold its first franchises in Boston and Las Vegas at a price of $3 million each. “It wasn’t our intention to sell any of the teams, but we started to see a lot of interest and shifted our attitude on that,” league founder Jeff Lewis said in a video call. “We will open with four to six teams, at least four of which will be owned by external parties.” The first two franchises were sold to private investors; Lewis declined to name them, though the investors currently...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

Genius, Caesars Lead Sports Stocks Bounce-Back in October

A mid-October slip to two-year lows seemed to have stocks on the precipice of a much larger bear move. But buyers rallied to lift the market higher, as renewed favor for small and midcap stocks boosted the JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index 7% in October. “This market has been historically negative and pessimistic for months and months, and now we’re getting the sense that the Fed is getting near the end of the road,” David Russell, the head of market intelligence at TradeStation, an online brokerage, said in a video call. Rising interest rates have battered stocks for most of the year because...
OHIO STATE
Sportico

Sporticast: FTX Crypto Crash Spawns New Sports Sponsor Default Spree

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the cascading fallout following the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency empire. One of the world’s largest crypto exchange platforms, FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday following a collapse that rocked the entire industry. The company has sports investors, like Steph Curry and Tom Brady, and a number of prominent sports sponsorships. On Friday, Sportico published a detailed account of the negotiations and due diligence that led up to the company’s $135 million deal to put its name on...
Sportico

Sporticast: How to Interpret Dan Snyder’s Bombshell Sale Announcement

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including news that Dan Snyder has hired Bank of America to explore “potential transactions” surrounding the Washington Commanders. The vague statement leaves a lot open to interpretation. Snyder might finally be caving to years of public pressure to sell the team, criticism that is publicly coming from within the NFL for the first time. Or, Snyder could be looking to sell minority stakes, which would allow him to pay off some debt while solidifying control of the franchise....
WASHINGTON, DC
Sportico

Sportsbooks Poised for Record World Cup Handle in U.S.

Sports betting operators are putting all their chips on next month’s World Cup in the hope it will be a watershed moment for soccer wagering in the U.S. Historically the fourth quarter is the best for sports betting, especially in November, and this year the usual slate of NFL, NBA, NHL and major college sports will be joined by four World Cup games a day. The early marquee matches include a United States vs. England game on the Friday after Thanksgiving—which will likely feature a stampede of bettors and a record-breaking day for sportsbooks.  According to FIFA, the total global handle for the 2018...
ARIZONA STATE
Sportico

LeBron James Could Score $50 Million Payday With Liverpool Sale

It has been a rough start to the season for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, as the purple-and-gold have lost seven of their first nine games and currently sit 14th in the Western Conference standings. But James could be in line for a huge win off the court. Fenway Sports Group is exploring a sale of English Premier League club Liverpool, according to someone familiar with the plans (The Athletic was the first to report the news). James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter hold a roughly 1% stake in FSG through a marketing partnership forged more than...
Sportico

Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2022: Osaka and Serena Score Nearly $90M

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have played only 30 matches between the two of them in 2022, as injuries and extended breaks kept them off the court. But the two tennis aces remained the biggest draws for brands looking to reach a global audience through female sports stars. The result: Osaka ($53.2 million) and Williams ($35.3 million) are the highest-earning female athletes on the planet, and the only ones who cracked Sportico’s top 100 athletes—male or female—published in May. Osaka has taken control of her business this year by launching her own agency, Evolve, with her longtime agent Stuart Duguid. “I’ve spent...
Sportico

Ottawa Senators Retain Galatioto Sports Partners for NHL Team Sale

The Ottawa Senators have retained a bank to explore a sale, according to multiple people familiar with the plans. The family of late owner Eugene Melnyk has hired Galatioto Sports Partners, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. Melnyk died in March and left the team to his two children—Anna and Olivia—who are both younger than 25. The franchise is currently run by a three-person board. The Senators are worth $655 million, according to Sportico’s most recent valuations, which ranks No. 27 in the league. That’s a 21% jump in the past year, the largest year-over-year...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy