Although Zara hasn’t released official details for the Black Friday sale, the deals have started in the late afternoon on Thanksgiving day in previous years. The sale became available at 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT online, with an hour early early access to markdowns for official Zara app users at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT. So if you want to beat the virtual crowds and not miss out on your favorite items from the holiday collection, make sure to download the app and create an account by Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.

1 DAY AGO