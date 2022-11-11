ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events

With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds police, Rotary Club partner for food drive through Dec. 15

The Edmonds Rotary Club is partnering with the Edmonds Police Department to provide food for our neighbors in need this holiday season. From now through Dec. 15, non-perishable items will be collected at the Edmonds Police Department: 250 5th Ave. N., and the Edmonds Food Bank located at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

‘Liking Lichens’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 21 program

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the public to their November membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, where Floretum member, author and conservation leader Lora Hein will present her program, Liking Lichens. What are lichens? And what aren’t they? Learn why they have a place in every garden, and discover...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb honored during gala award ceremony

Edmonds’ own Keb was celebrated as the 2022 Search and Rescue Dog during the gala American Humane’s Hero Dog Awards in Key West, Florida Nov. 11. The overall hero dog award went to shelter dog Ethan, who was left on the doorstep of a shelter totally emaciated and was nurtured back to health.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Civic Park progress

— Photographer David Carlos shared photos, taken Nov. 13, of Civic Park construction in downtown Edmonds. The park is scheduled to open in spring 2023. I personally miss the stadium, the track. I agree it could have used some refurbishing, however, not sure what this design is and how it contributes to the community. Maybe that will come to light down the road.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds house fire causes $140K damage Sunday night

A fire at an Edmonds home Sunday night caused more than $140,000 in damage and displaced two residents. The fire was reported at 8:13 p.m. at a two-story house in the 22100 block of 92nd Avenue West. When firefighters arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames and two occupants, a man and his adult son, were safely outside.
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Bicycle donations sought for Edmonds Food Bank customers

Do you have a bike or bikes that you’d like to donate for a good cause?. The Edmonds Toy Shop, now part of the Edmonds Food Bank, is collecting adult and children’s bicycles. The bikes will then be donated to young children and teenagers of families in need who are food bank customers.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA

