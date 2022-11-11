ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
Delish

Dakota Johnson Wore A Super See-Through Black Lace Jumpsuit That Will Take Your Breath Away

Whether she's starring in a new movie or walking down a red carpet, one thing's for certain: Dakota Johnson knows how to make people stop and notice her. Dakota surely had fans talking when she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala this past May. As the night's theme was "In America: Anthology of Fashion," the Fifty Shades of Grey actress paid homage to one of the most iconic eras of couture: rock and roll. She did this by wearing a red robe with a sheer black lace Gucci jumpsuit underneath.
TVLine

FBI Recap: High Anxiety — Did Maggie Return to Work Too Soon?

This week on CBS’ FBI, Special Agent Maggie Bell rejoined the team after seven months of medical leave and being cleared for duty. But at least one of her colleagues thought that maybe she jumped the gun. After being near-fatally exposed to saran gas back in a March episode (and to accommodate cast member Missy Peregrym’s maternity leave), Maggie had been on medical leave but came back to work in this Tuesday’s episode, with even a few weeks to spare. OA questioned her hurry, but Maggie maintained that she was ready, if maybe a bit “nervous.” Her decision to resume duty ahead...

Comments / 0

Community Policy