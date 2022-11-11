Read full article on original website
Related
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
Delish
Jana Kramer Says She Dated Chris Evans And Their Relationship Ended Over "Asparagus Pee"
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship was recently confirmed thanks to some Halloween pumpkins and a report in People, and now actress Jana Kramer is out here revealing that she also dated Chris, tyvm. During her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast (via E! News), Jana casually informed everyone that...
Delish
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts To 'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Everyone on This Season of 'Dancing With the Stars' Everyone on This Season of 'Dancing With the Stars'. Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing...
Delish
Dakota Johnson Wore A Super See-Through Black Lace Jumpsuit That Will Take Your Breath Away
Whether she's starring in a new movie or walking down a red carpet, one thing's for certain: Dakota Johnson knows how to make people stop and notice her. Dakota surely had fans talking when she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala this past May. As the night's theme was "In America: Anthology of Fashion," the Fifty Shades of Grey actress paid homage to one of the most iconic eras of couture: rock and roll. She did this by wearing a red robe with a sheer black lace Gucci jumpsuit underneath.
FBI Recap: High Anxiety — Did Maggie Return to Work Too Soon?
This week on CBS’ FBI, Special Agent Maggie Bell rejoined the team after seven months of medical leave and being cleared for duty. But at least one of her colleagues thought that maybe she jumped the gun. After being near-fatally exposed to saran gas back in a March episode (and to accommodate cast member Missy Peregrym’s maternity leave), Maggie had been on medical leave but came back to work in this Tuesday’s episode, with even a few weeks to spare. OA questioned her hurry, but Maggie maintained that she was ready, if maybe a bit “nervous.” Her decision to resume duty ahead...
Nick Jonas Has His Own Tequila Brand, And We Got To Take Shots Of It With Him
I looked Nick Jonas in the eyes and said, "My mom says The Voice isn't the same without you." He agreed.
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Comments / 0