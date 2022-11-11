This week on CBS’ FBI, Special Agent Maggie Bell rejoined the team after seven months of medical leave and being cleared for duty. But at least one of her colleagues thought that maybe she jumped the gun. After being near-fatally exposed to saran gas back in a March episode (and to accommodate cast member Missy Peregrym’s maternity leave), Maggie had been on medical leave but came back to work in this Tuesday’s episode, with even a few weeks to spare. OA questioned her hurry, but Maggie maintained that she was ready, if maybe a bit “nervous.” Her decision to resume duty ahead...

21 MINUTES AGO