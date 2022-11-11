ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Newport Plain Talk

NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums

If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
Sporting News

Tom Brady back to being the GOAT, makes Buccaneers scary again in NFC playoff picture

Tom Brady has turned his unfamiliar frown upside down. Not surprisingly, that has quickly flipped the script on the Buccaneers' season in just two games. Tampa Bay was on the brink of falling to 3-6 while trailing the Rams at home with less than a minute to go in Week 9. It took Brady only 44 seconds to change that with a patented late game-winning touchdown drive.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 20-10 Loss to the Steelers

The New Orleans Saints fall to 3-7 on the season after a 20-10 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans offensive woes continue as they have fallen in their last two meetings against AFC North opponents. The Saints are now 0-3 against AFC North competition this year. Here are three takeaways from the Saints loss against the Steelers:
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 10

Sometimes when it comes to making prop bets, there are weeks when I switch gears and go for a series of underrated bets. They’re about as simple as it gets – will the guy score a touchdown or won’t he?. It’s a pretty simple proposition. The cool...
Sporting News

NFL coaches to beat all 32 teams: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on cusp of joining elite company with win vs. Packers

Mike McCarthy has logged a lot of time on NFL sidelines. He has been a head coach in the league for all but one season since 2006. On Sunday, his Cowboys will take on the Packers, a team with which McCarthy logged 204 games as head coach. Should Dallas prevail, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to record a win against all 32 active teams in the league.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Tom Brady's Lengthy Streak Has Officially Come To An End

Tom Brady came tantalizing close to making NFL history during today's game in Munich. When Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton intercepted Brady late in the fourth quarter, it snapped a streak of 399 passing attempts without an INT. That stretch is the second-longest of all-time, just three passes behind Aaron...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

New Orleans Saints Fall to Steelers 20-10 in Pittsburgh

Coach Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10 on the road in week 10. New Orleans Saints QB Andy Dalton turned the ball over two times late in the games against the steelers. The Saints defense showed up in the third quarter allowing zero points. Despite a great third quarter effort, the Saints were not able to move the ball on offense as they were shutout in the second half of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Miami

Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh

Pigeons take over field during Saints-Steelers game in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action. Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Fans React to Cardinals Win Over Rams

If anyone needed a summarization of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, Budda Baker‘s late-game interception would do just fine. The Cardinals found themselves with a lengthy injury list, but that played in Arizona’s interest. The Cardinals walked away victorious over the defending champions Los Angeles Rams on...
ARIZONA STATE

