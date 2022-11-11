Read full article on original website
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums
If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some stadiums and make other modifications, players association president JC Tretter said. Tretter, in a post on the NFLPA's website on Saturday, called on the league to ban the slit film playing surface, saying it has led to "statistically higher in-game injury rates" compared to all other surfaces for non-contact injuries and injuries to the lower extremities, such as ankles and feet. ...
6 takeaways from Rams' 27-17 loss to the Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. The Rams have fallen to 3-6 on the season with the loss to the Cardinals as this defeat could effectively be the final nail in the team’s coffin this season. The Rams were without...
Sporting News
Tom Brady back to being the GOAT, makes Buccaneers scary again in NFC playoff picture
Tom Brady has turned his unfamiliar frown upside down. Not surprisingly, that has quickly flipped the script on the Buccaneers' season in just two games. Tampa Bay was on the brink of falling to 3-6 while trailing the Rams at home with less than a minute to go in Week 9. It took Brady only 44 seconds to change that with a patented late game-winning touchdown drive.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 20-10 Loss to the Steelers
The New Orleans Saints fall to 3-7 on the season after a 20-10 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans offensive woes continue as they have fallen in their last two meetings against AFC North opponents. The Saints are now 0-3 against AFC North competition this year. Here are three takeaways from the Saints loss against the Steelers:
Tom Brady has 'zero' regrets about coming back for 2022 season
It was hard to blame Tom Brady when he announced his retirement earlier this year after 22 legendary seasons in the NFL. It also didn’t feel like much of a surprise when he announced 41 days later that he was coming back for another year. Brady’s return put the...
NFL player props: 5 best bets for Week 10
Sometimes when it comes to making prop bets, there are weeks when I switch gears and go for a series of underrated bets. They’re about as simple as it gets – will the guy score a touchdown or won’t he?. It’s a pretty simple proposition. The cool...
Tom Brady gifted custom lederhosen, says Kyle Trask should wear them Sunday
During his press conference Friday, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was presented with custom lederhosen from a member of the media in attendance. Brady was thrilled with the gift, and suggested third-string quarterback Kyle Trask might want to wear them for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Please let that...
Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders
Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
Jaguars surprise Chiefs with onside kick on opening kickoff
Doug Pederson and Andy Reid have a history. The Jaguars coach was with the current Chiefs coach in Philadelphia from 2009-12. So, one would not think Pederson would be able to fool Reid. Think again. Pederson had his Jaguars execute an onside kick to open their game Sunday in Kansas...
Sporting News
NFL coaches to beat all 32 teams: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on cusp of joining elite company with win vs. Packers
Mike McCarthy has logged a lot of time on NFL sidelines. He has been a head coach in the league for all but one season since 2006. On Sunday, his Cowboys will take on the Packers, a team with which McCarthy logged 204 games as head coach. Should Dallas prevail, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to record a win against all 32 active teams in the league.
Tom Brady's Lengthy Streak Has Officially Come To An End
Tom Brady came tantalizing close to making NFL history during today's game in Munich. When Seattle Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton intercepted Brady late in the fourth quarter, it snapped a streak of 399 passing attempts without an INT. That stretch is the second-longest of all-time, just three passes behind Aaron...
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints Fall to Steelers 20-10 in Pittsburgh
Coach Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10 on the road in week 10. New Orleans Saints QB Andy Dalton turned the ball over two times late in the games against the steelers. The Saints defense showed up in the third quarter allowing zero points. Despite a great third quarter effort, the Saints were not able to move the ball on offense as they were shutout in the second half of the game.
NBC Miami
Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh
Pigeons take over field during Saints-Steelers game in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action. Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Cardinals Win Over Rams
If anyone needed a summarization of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, Budda Baker‘s late-game interception would do just fine. The Cardinals found themselves with a lengthy injury list, but that played in Arizona’s interest. The Cardinals walked away victorious over the defending champions Los Angeles Rams on...
Cardinals 27, Rams 17: Full highlights from Arizona's Week 10 win
The Arizona Cardinals kept their faint playoff hopes alive on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams with a 27-17 victory in Week 10. It was a battle of backup quarterbacks, as both Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford were injured. For the Cardinals Colt McCoy picked up his third win in...
Super Bowl winners: Most Super Bowl wins, Lombardi Trophy history
Every year since 1966, the Super Bowl has given NFL teams the chance to prove who the league champions are
CBS Sports
NFL in Germany: Roger Goodell says league plans at have 'at least' one game per year there through 2025
Sunday will mark the first game in Germany when the Buccaneers face off against the Seahawks in Munich. It will be the first of several NFL games played in Germany over the next several years, according to commissioner Roger Goodell (via The Athletic). Speaking from Munich, Goodell said the league...
Roger Goodell: ‘At least’ 4 more games coming to Germany
Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Saturday that more NFL games are coming to Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks
