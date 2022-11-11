Coach Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10 on the road in week 10. New Orleans Saints QB Andy Dalton turned the ball over two times late in the games against the steelers. The Saints defense showed up in the third quarter allowing zero points. Despite a great third quarter effort, the Saints were not able to move the ball on offense as they were shutout in the second half of the game.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO