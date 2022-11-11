Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns the Catholic Archbishop of Denver’s Dangerous Guidance for Catholic Schools

Read full article on original website
Related
newwaysministry.org
Denver Catholics Condemn Damage Done by Archdiocese’s LGBTQ-Negative Policies
Colorado Catholics are speaking out about the damage that the Archdiocese of Denver’s LGBTQ-negative policies and practices are producing. The criticism comes after an archdiocesan gender policy became public this week, which bans transgender students from Catholic schools and place other limitations on LGBTQ+ people. Yesterday, Bondings 2.0 reported...
Where are the kids? Colorado school enrollment trends shed light on closure discussions
As three large metro area school districts grapple with school closures due to declining enrollment, a common question looms: Where did all the children go?. To help answer that question, Chalkbeat looked at school enrollment data, county birth rate data and U.S. census data showing the number of children under 18 living in each school district. Looking to the future, we also examined federal school enrollment projections. Some numbers, like enrollment counts for private schools, aren’t available.
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
What's driving declining enrollment and school closures in Colorado
A sustained decrease in student enrollment is leading to controversial school closures in Denver and other metro area districts. Denver held an hours-long public hearing Monday and will vote Thursday on a plan to close five schools, half those originally proposed. Jefferson County unanimously approved a plan last week to...
Some parents angry over decision to eliminate Jefferson County neighborhood schools
No amount of planning could have prepared Zak Merten for the hall of mirrors which has become his son Everett’s kindergarten year. Eight years ago, Merten and his wife, Millie, bought a home with a forethought for family. It is just a couple of block walk from Lakewood’s Molholm Elementary. Perfect? Not quite. Once the Mertens had kids, they decided their neighborhood school was not a good fit, so they...
KDVR.com
Denver City Council overrides mayor veto
Denver City Council chose to override Mayor Michael Hancock's veto to spend funds on safer pedestrian crossings. Alex Rose reports. Denver City Council chose to override Mayor Michael Hancock's veto to spend funds on safer pedestrian crossings. Alex Rose reports. Snowy commute up in the foothills. The foothills near Boulder...
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.
yellowscene.com
Denver Art Museum celebrating efforts to bring inclusivity, Spanish to exhibits
DENVER – Walking through the Denver Art Museum with Clara Ricciardi is like traveling back in time to Mesoamerica and experiencing it firsthand. She’ll tell the story behind a ttipqui pin used by the Inca to pin clothing, or point out an intricate detail — and why it’s there — in a Spanish colonial era painting.
Ticks are emerging locally and across the country
You are not done with those creepy, crawly pests that burrow under your skin and cause pain, irritation or worse. Not content to be just warm weather nuisances, ticks are an even bigger long term risk these days, say scientists. New research shows they are more pervasive than ever in areas including Boulder County and not going away just because of colder temperatures.
EDITORIAL: New thinking for shrinking schools
What goes up must come down — when it comes to school enrollment, too. No public school district has the same number of students from year to year, and no neighborhood that supplies students to that district stays the same, either. A cul-de-sac teeming with kids on bikes becomes, in seemingly no time, a cul-de-sac of graying heads walking dogs and awaiting their grandkids’ visits on weekends.
9News
One election down, another rises to take its place; Next with Kyle Clark full show (11/14/11)
We got an exclusive interview with Denver mayoral candidate Chris Hansen ahead of today's announcement. - How is Denver meeting the needs of hungry kids?
Loveland city manager faces possible suspension
LOVELAND, Colo. — The mayor of Loveland wants to suspend the city manager after he was charged with harassing an independent journalist at the Larimer County Justice Center. Mayor Jacki Marsh plans to file a motion Tuesday to suspend Steve Adams with pay until the city council can discuss potential disciplinary action.
1037theriver.com
Colorado Veteran’s Hand-Made Carousel Tells a Touching Story
A Colorado veteran has been working on a carousel for nearly three decades. He originally began doing so as a means to heal from the struggles he faced while stationed in Vietnam, but has also consequently brought joy and healing to many others in the process. How the Colorado Veteran's...
EDITORIAL: Boulder scientists warn of 'climate change catastrophism'
Enough with climate-change scare tactics. They hurt people, possibly more than they will suffer from climate change. This is our takeaway from a letter written by a climate scientist in Canada and two leading climate scientists in Boulder, which is widely considered in the “Silicon Valley of Environmental Sciences.”
This Colorado city ranks as 1 of worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
Founder of Aurora bicycle nonprofit dies unexpectedly
A bike shop in Aurora where anyone could come and get a used bike for free is temporarily closed because the man who was the heart behind it has passed away. Ernie Clark was the founder and owner of Second Chance Bicycle Shop. He died unexpectedly from a medical emergency on Wednesday.The shop is his nonprofit that restores and gives away bikes to those in need.Their favorite project was giving bikes to kids in Aurora for Christmas."All he wanted to do was to contribute, make sure kids had a smile face, happy that they got a bike," said his...
Pushback on proposed housing development in Aurora
At the center of the controversy are empty lots in East Colfax and Yosemite the area.
Proponents of Denver sidewalks measure declare victory
Proponents of Denver Initiated Ordinance 307 declared victory Sunday as the measure is currently passing by around 24,000 votes.
Colorado's Echo Lake Lodge slated for three years of improvements
Denver’s Mountain Parks offer an escape from the concrete jungle that is the city. The parks dot the front range and some extend deep into the mountains. They offer trails, campsites and learning opportunities. One of the most popular park features through the years has been the Echo Lake Lodge.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: People with a felony record are getting more opportunities from Colorado employers
Now that the election is over (well, almost over), new economic data coming in gives us better insight into what was happening last month when politicians were campaigning full steam. In October, consumer prices were up 7.7% nationwide from a year ago, according to the latest inflation report from the...
