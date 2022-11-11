Out Boulder County Strongly Condemns the Catholic Archbishop of Denver’s Dangerous Guidance for Catholic Schools

A bike shop in Aurora where anyone could come and get a used bike for free is temporarily closed because the man who was the heart behind it has passed away. Ernie Clark was the founder and owner of Second Chance Bicycle Shop. He died unexpectedly from a medical emergency on Wednesday.The shop is his nonprofit that restores and gives away bikes to those in need.Their favorite project was giving bikes to kids in Aurora for Christmas."All he wanted to do was to contribute, make sure kids had a smile face, happy that they got a bike," said his...

AURORA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO