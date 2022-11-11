CNS-Directed Therapy and Neurocognitive Outcomes in Survivors of Childhood ALL Receiving No Cranial Irradiation

Read full article on original website
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
ajmc.com
Comorbid Septic Shock, HFrEF Linked to Lack of Guideline-Recommended Treatment
Patients with heart failure frequently suffer from fluid overload, and for those with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) also suffering from septic shock—a condition often treated with fluids—more data are needed on outcomes following fluid administration. There was less of a chance of patients with heart...
ahajournals.org
Early Changes of Kidney Function Are a Tell for Heart Disease Risk
The estimated global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the adult population ranges from 8% to 16%.1 This includes people with low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR <60 mL/min) and normal.2 Global prevalence rates of CKD are rising as a result of aging in the global population, with more diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis.2 Classification by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO), divides patients into glomerular filtration rate categories G1 to G5 and 3 albuminuria categories A1 to A3 (Figure).3 The heat map indicates not only increased renal risk but also increased cardiovascular risk. Twenty years ago, GO demonstrated the striking association between lower eGFR levels and higher risks of death, cardiovascular events, and hospitalization in a large community‐based population from the Kaiser Permanente Renal Registry.4 The rate of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in CKD in people with increased cardiovascular risk is generally 10 fold that of progression to dialysis.5.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
ascopost.com
Comparison of Two Chemotherapy Regimens for Newly Diagnosed Ewing Sarcoma
As reported in The Lancet by Brennan et al, the European phase III EURO EWING 2012 trial found improved event-free survival with a standard U.S. chemotherapy regimen vs a standard European regimen in newly diagnosed patients with Ewing sarcoma. As stated by the investigators, “Internationally, a single standard chemotherapy treatment...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
ascopost.com
Potential Treatment Options for Patients With Relapsed Multiple Myeloma Following CAR T-Cell Therapy
Researchers have identified potential therapies to treat patients with multiple myeloma whose cancer has relapsed following chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, according to a novel study published by Van Oekelen et al in Blood. CAR T-cell therapy has been a revolutionary treatment for multiple myeloma, but some patients relapse...
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Brentuximab Vedotin in Combination With Chemotherapy for Pediatric Patients With Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
On November 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the CD30-directed antibody-drug conjugate brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris) in combination with doxorubicin, vincristine, etoposide, prednisone, and cyclophosphamide for pediatric patients aged 2 years and older with previously untreated high-risk classical Hodgkin lymphoma. This is the first pediatric approval for brentuximab vedotin.
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
ascopost.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Patients Living With HIV: Safe and Effective in Metastatic NSCLC
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are safe and effective for people living with HIV who have metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to data presented by El Zarif et al at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2022 Annual Meeting (Abstract 437). Findings from the first matched cohort to...
News-Medical.net
The spectrum of SARS-CoV-2–related neurologic involvement among children and adolescents in 2021
In a recent study published in JAMA Neurology, researchers explored the distribution of severe neurologic involvement in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pediatric patients. Background. In 2020, 22% of hospitalized pediatric patients at 52 American sites showed neurologic involvement in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) or severe...
ascopost.com
Hormone Therapy May Lower Risk of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor–Associated Myocarditis in Female Patients
Researchers may have discovered the underlying cause of sex differences in immune checkpoint inhibitor–associated myocarditis after immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment, according to a novel study published by Zhang et al in Science Translational Medicine. Their findings pointed to possible treatment strategies for this side effect, which disproportionately affects female patients.
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation: Cannabis and other drugs linked to increased AFib risk
An observational study found associations between methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates, and cannabis use and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Compared to non-users, the researchers’ analysis shows that the substances were individually associated with an increased risk of developing AFib after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors. Cannabis use was linked to a 35%...
boldsky.com
Irregular Menstrual Cycles Linked With Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), Study
A study published in JAMA Network Open found that irregular and long menstrual cycles are associated with an increased risk of incident CVD events, particularly CHD (Congenital Heart Defects). In addition, the study found that women with irregular and long menstrual cycles had an increased CVD risk with age [1].
cohaitungchi.com
Warning Signs of Pulmonary Hypertension and How To Treat It
Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure that affects the arteries and veins of the lungs and, eventually, the right side of the heart. Because the disease worsens over time and has no cure, it’s important to understand the warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. What Is Pulmonary Hypertension?. Pulmonary hypertension...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
News-Medical.net
Men and women respond similarly and positively to heart failure treatment with dapagliflozin
When it comes to heart failure (HF), sex differences are known to impact everything from risk factors to clinical presentation to response to treatment, making sex a key factor to consider in studies of emerging pharmacotherapies. Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, such as dapagliflozin, have become an important pharmacotherapy solution for patients with HF, yet more data are needed to assess their effect and safety between sexes.
What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (also known as atherosclerosis) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the clogging of arteries with fatty substances called plaques, per the National Health Services (NHS). According to a 2022 review published in the journal StatPearls, the condition is behind about 50% of all fatalities in Westernized societies. It can affect the peripheral, carotid, renal, and coronary arteries, per Stanford Medicine. Because peripheral arteries supply blood to the legs and arms, atherosclerosis often leads to numbness in those areas. In the carotid and renal arteries, atherosclerosis symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, and breathing difficulties, while causing angina and arrhythmia in the coronary arteries.
