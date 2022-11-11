Read full article on original website
First-Line Pembrolizumab vs Chemotherapy in Advanced PD-L1–Positive NSCLC Without EGFR/ALK Alterations
Overall Survival at 5 Years in the KEYNOTE-042 Trial. As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Gilberto de Castro, Jr, MD, PhD, and colleagues, 5-year follow-up of the KEYNOTE-042 trial showed a maintained overall survival benefit with first-line pembrolizumab vs chemotherapy in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥ 1% and no EGFR/ALK alterations.
Rare Germline ATM Variants in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
In a single-institution analysis reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Benjamin L. Lampson, MD, and colleagues found a higher prevalence of rare germline ATM variants in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) vs other lymphoid and myeloid disorders. They also determined that patients with CLL with vs without these variants were diagnosed younger and were more likely to have a somatic 11q deletion.
Early Discontinuation of Full Treatment Regimen or Oxaliplatin Alone in Patients Receiving Adjuvant Oxaliplatin/Fluoropyrimidine Therapy for Stage III Colon Cancer
In a pooled analysis reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Gallois et al found that early discontinuation of adjuvant oxaliplatin/fluoropyrimidine regimens—consisting of FOLFOX (infusional fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin) or CAPOX (capecitabine and oxaliplatin)—was associated with poorer outcomes in patients with stage III colon cancer. Early discontinuation of oxaliplatin alone was not associated with poorer outcomes unless < 50% of planned cycles were given.
Nationwide Study Finds Higher Rates of Cancer Mortality, Increasing Cases of Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Among American Indian and Alaska Native Individuals
New findings revealed that overall cancer mortality among American Indian and Alaska Native patients was 18% higher than among White patients despite similar cancer incidence, according to a new study published by Kratzer et al in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. The findings included the first nationwide mortality data published for this population.
Cancer Clinical Trial Participation Among Medicare Fee-for-Service Beneficiaries With Cancer
In a retrospective cohort study reported in JAMA Oncology, Green et al found that only 1% to 2% of Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries aged ≥ 65 years with cancer were enrolled in interventional cancer clinical trials. Study Details. The study assessed clinical trial participation among patients with Medicare fee-for-service insurance...
Management of Severe Immune-Related Adverse Events With Ipilimumab/Nivolumab and Survival in Advanced Melanoma
In a Dutch study reported in JAMA Oncology, van Not et al found that management of grade ≥ 3 immune-related adverse events with steroids alone vs steroids plus second-line immunosuppressants was associated with better survival outcomes among patients receiving first-line combination ipilimumab and nivolumab for advanced melanoma. Study Details.
New Phase I/II Data on the CD40 Antibody Sotigalimab in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Patients With Metastatic Melanoma
New data from an ongoing phase II trial evaluating first-line intratumoral administration of sotigalimab, a CD40 agonist antibody, in combination with systemic pembrolizumab, an anti–PD-1 antibody, in metastatic melanoma was presented by Bentebibel et al at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2022 Annual Meeting (Abstract 782). Results showed that the combination therapy was well tolerated in the trial, and an improved best overall response rate was observed relative to the standard of care, pembrolizumab monotherapy. Broad innate and adaptive immune activation was observed in both local and distant (noninjected) lesions.
New Research Highlights Disparities in Receipt of Guideline-Concordant Treatment Among Patients With Ovarian Cancer
New research examining whether patients with ovarian cancer were receiving care concordant with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) found clear disparities based on patients’ race, ability to pay, and access to specialists and cancer centers—significantly impacting the treatment course and affecting survival. The findings were published by Montes de Oca in JNCCN–Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Earns Integrated Network Cancer Program Accreditation
SALEM, VA (VR) — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC), has granted three-year accreditation to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has held ASC CoC accreditation since 2004 and LewisGale Medical Center since 1974. As a part of Sarah Cannon, LewisGale’s integrated cancer network takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases...
