New data from an ongoing phase II trial evaluating first-line intratumoral administration of sotigalimab, a CD40 agonist antibody, in combination with systemic pembrolizumab, an anti–PD-1 antibody, in metastatic melanoma was presented by Bentebibel et al at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2022 Annual Meeting (Abstract 782). Results showed that the combination therapy was well tolerated in the trial, and an improved best overall response rate was observed relative to the standard of care, pembrolizumab monotherapy. Broad innate and adaptive immune activation was observed in both local and distant (noninjected) lesions.

