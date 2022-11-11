Read full article on original website
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
GUNTHER Wants A Match With Former WWE Champion
Originally rising to stardom in NXT UK, and then NXT, current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader GUNTHER has had a smooth transition to the main roster being featured on WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and he’s already a top star in the company at that. However,...
WWE Wants “Stone Cold” Steve Austin To Do More Matches
If you want to see “Stone Cold” Steve Austin do some more matches in a WWE ring, gimme a hell yeah. Apparently, WWE is giving Austin a “hell yeah” because they want to see more of the Texas Rattlesnake in the ring. Steve Austin got a...
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE World Cup
Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was originally set to be part of the WWE World Cup on SmackDown but injury meant he was pulled from the tournament. It was announced on the November 4th edition of Smackdown that WWE will be doing a World Cup tournament with the winner of the competition receiving a shot at GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship.
Bret Hart Talks Becoming Friends Again With Shawn Michaels
Bret Hart has opened up about how he became friends again with his former WWE rival, Shawn Michaels, many years after the Montreal Screwjob took place. Time heals all wounds. It’s a famous saying that many of us are familiar with when it comes to dealing with some difficult things in our lives.
“What A Waste Of Talent” – Konnan Blasts AEW
Former WCW US Champion Konnan has hit out at Tony Khan and AEW for the handling of two of the company’s current champions. With Full Gear now coming into sharp focus for AEW, two of the company’s champions have been singled out with the company criticised for the way they have been presented on television as of late.
WWE Tag Team Set For First TV Appearence In Over Two Years
Indus Sher is set to return to the squared circle. For the first time in nearly three years, the tag team of Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) will be wrestling in the squared circle. Recently, Mahaan and Sanga reunited on NXT after the former was sent down from the main roster, previously being on Monday Night Raw, and now, the two will once again be in the ring together, with WWE announcing on social media that they are scheduled for a bout on this Tuesday’s episode of their developmental brand.
Former WWE Star On What Led To Their “Cocky” Reputation
A former WWE Superstar has given their thoughts on why they were perceived as “cocky” backstage, saying there was confusion for people. Lio Rush proved to be a popular addition to the Monday Night Raw roster during his time in WWE when he was added to the show as the hype man for Bobby Lashley. Encouraging Lashley to pose – sometimes in bizarre ways – for the WWE audience, Rush proved to be a useful ally for Lashley as during their time together The All Mighty star captured the Intercontinental Championship.
AEW Talent Suffers Suspected Broken Collarbone At Independent Show
An AEW star looks set for an extended period on the shelf after getting injured during a show in New York this past weekend. It would seem that Abadon will be out of action following her match with Joey Ace, where it’s believed she suffered a broken collarbone. A...
WWE Shares Incredible Behind The Scenes Footage Of The Shield Recording Their Iconic Theme
Most fans agree that The Shield’s theme is iconic, and recently, a rare video resurfaced on social media that shows the beginning of it — with each Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley in AEW) recording the introduction. For multiple years, The...
Kurt Angle Filming WWE Show With Hall Of Famer
A couple of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famers have been recording a new show for the company, and recently, a photo was shared of them both together on-set. Kurt Angle and Mick Foley joined up to film a new episode for “WWE Most Wanted Treasures,” with the former sharing a picture of himself with the wrestling icon on his Twitter.
Arena Issues Statement On WWE Fan Altercation
Peoria Civic Center has now commented on an incident at a WWE live event last weekend where a fan threw a drink at Scarlett. As has become customary in recent months, Karrion Kross was facing Drew McIntyre at a WWE live event in Illinois on Saturday, 12th November. Whilst McIntyre would go on to win the match, it is what happened at ringside during the match which caught the attention of most.
Former Superstar Was Guest Coaching At WWE PC
Former WWE Superstar Kalisto was present last week at several WWE NXT house shows, and was also reportedly a guest coach and producer. Fightful Select’s report states that Kalisto was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the week, and was also at the NXT house show this past Friday night, with Kalisto being listed as producer for all of the matches in the women’s division. It is currently unclear on whether he will be back, or if it was just a one-time gig.
Ex-WWE Star Sides With Road Dogg Over Controversial Bret Hart Comments
A former WWE Superstar has agreed with Road Dogg’s recent controversial comments where he suggested he was a better sports entertainer than Bret Hart. The former DX member and current WWE Senior Vice President caused a stir recently when on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast he had the following to say about Bret Hart:
NXT Star Set For Return From Injury Soon
Good news on the Tiffany Stratton front. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s David Meltzer, the NXT star will be coming back from her injury in the next few weeks. Since losing to Wendy Choo in a Lights Out match on the August 23, 2022 episode of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton hasn’t been seen on WWE’s developmental brand since. The bout between Stratton and Choo would feature a darkened arena with purple lighting, with the two facing off in the squared circle. Not just that, but weapons were also involved throughout, including a trash can, chair, a bed, and LEGOS also made an appearance.
Sheamus Explains How He Trains Smarter
Sheamus has revealed what he does to stay in great shape as a WWE veteran that is putting on some of the best performances of his career. It has been a great year for future WWE Hall of Famer Sheamus, who is one of the most decorated champions in the history of the company.
Earl Hebner On What He Was Thinking Going Into Survivor Series 1997
Earl Hebner may have had the most unenviable task in wrestling history on November 9th, 1997. On that night, Hebner was tasked with calling the WWF/E title match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. Then when the screwjob took place, it was Hebner who called for the bell to be rung and for the match to end, despite Bret never formally giving up.
WWE Potentially Running Big International Event In 2023
Following Monday Night Raw, a report has broken that says WWE could be considering holding a big “international live event” very early in 2023. 2022 will be remembered for a lot of reasons in the wrestling world. The return of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the ring, the return to WWE of Cody Rhodes, the rise and rise of Logan Paul, the All Out fight between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, and of course, the retirement of Vince McMahon.
The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
