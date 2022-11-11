Indus Sher is set to return to the squared circle. For the first time in nearly three years, the tag team of Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) will be wrestling in the squared circle. Recently, Mahaan and Sanga reunited on NXT after the former was sent down from the main roster, previously being on Monday Night Raw, and now, the two will once again be in the ring together, with WWE announcing on social media that they are scheduled for a bout on this Tuesday’s episode of their developmental brand.

