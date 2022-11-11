Read full article on original website
BBC
Penistone-Stottercliffe memorial unveiled to mark children's graves
A memorial has been unveiled for more than 1,000 babies and children buried in unmarked graves in South Yorkshire. The public grave at the Penistone-Stottercliffe cemetery holds the remains of children from the late 1800s up until the 1970s. Babies who were stillborn or died shortly after birth were usually...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Leopard I: Over 50 Years After Its Introduction, It Continues to Serve on the Battlefield
Tanks first appeared in combat during World War I at the Somme, one of the deadliest battles in history. The armored vehicles proved effective against trench warfare and intimidated the enemy. These behemoths have since played important roles in subsequent conflicts, with the Leopard I main battle tank (MBT), which entered service in 1965, being among the most impressive.
