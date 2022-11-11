Read full article on original website
New Crocs, Wreaths, Kitchenwares, ‘Star Wars’ Apparel, and More at Disneyland Resort
New holiday merchandise is pouring into Disneyland Resort. This week, we found new Crocs, holiday kitchenwares, Christmas wreaths, and more!. This “Star Wars” wreath was in Chester Drawers. It’s made of felt “leaves,” with red “berries” of the Rebel Alliance and Empire logos. There are felt patches of Darth Vader, Ewoks, Stormtroopers, C-3PO, and R2-D2. a few candy canes and a present are also tucked into the wreath.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Visiting Santa Claus at Disney Springs With Virtual Queue
It’s Christmas time at Walt Disney World! Join us as we visit Santa Claus in Disney Springs. Guests wanting to visit Santa can scan this QR code and enter a virtual queue. Once entered, you can keep up with your return time as you enjoy the rest of the shops and dining at Disney Springs. Then you can return once your turn is called to meet the big man himself!
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Pass Prices Raised, Still Unavailable for Purchase
Though Walt Disney World Annual Passes remain unavailable to purchase, they will see a price increase. Disney has not indicated when sales will resume. Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299) Sorcerer Pass: $969 (was $899) Pirate Pass: $749 (was $699) Pixie Dust Pass: $399 (no change) Florida Residents are still able to...
BREAKING: Walt Disney World to Implement Park Specific Pricing for 1 Day 1 Park Tickets
Starting on December 8, Walt Disney World will implement park-specific pricing for one day, one park tickets. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (same range as today) At this time, the $189 price at Magic Kingdom is only for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve (currently priced at $159). In addition, when guests purchase a one-day, one-park ticket, “the system automatically books a park reservation for you.” It does not happen with one-day park hopper or multi-day tickets.
EPCOT Mexico Pavilion Clothing Available at Disneyland Resort
In the latest episode of EPCOT merchandise at Disneyland Resort, Mexico pavilion apparel has been spotted in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Epcot World Showcase Mexico Pavilion Zip-Up Hoodie – $64.99. This bright blue zip-up hoodie features lighter blue ties in the hood and a screen-printed logo...
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
New Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
Celebrate the cartoon that brought Mickey Mouse to the world for the first time with a new Steamboat Willie Loungefly backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. The backpack features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by the wheel of the steamboat from the cartoon, looking like they did back in 1928, in black, white, and gray. But look out, old Pete is peering in from the porthole!
REVIEW: Chocolate-Peppermint Sundae with New Gingerbread Mickey Ear Hat Bowl at Disney California Adventure
The chocolate-peppermint sundae has returned for another holiday season at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, and for an extra bit of festive flair, you can get it served in a Gingerbread Mickey Ear Hat Bowl. Chocolate-Peppermint Sundae in Gingerbread Mickey Ear Hat Bowl – $17.19. Chocolate and Peppermint Ice...
Celebrate Christmas With Tropical Santa at Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park has finally reopened and just in time to celebrate the winter holidays. As part of the new celebrations this year, guests can meet Tropical Santa. Santa has parked his sleigh near Sonny’s Sleds, which plays into the backstory of Blizzard Beach. As the story...
REVIEW: Holiday Apple Spice Churro Dipping Sauce at Disneyland
Looking for classic fall flavors during your next Disneyland visit? At the cart in the “it’s a small world” promenade, you can purchase holiday apple spice churro dipping sauce for a limited time. Holiday Apple Spice Churro Dipping Sauce – $1.50. This is just a normal...
PHOTOS: Super Nintendo World Decorated for the Holidays at Universal Studios Japan
Although Super Nintendo World has been through the holidays before, this year Universal Studios Japan has decked out the land for Christmas for the very first time! Naturally we went down to Osaka to check it all out for ourselves. In Super Star Plaza, there’s some decoration around the land’s...
2023 Disney Hotel & Ticket Deals Announced for Members of the U.S. Military
In the midst of the news that Disney will be raising ticket prices for annual passholders, they announced special deals on resort hotels and theme park tickets for members of the U.S. Military. Walt Disney World Resort – Disney Military Salute Tickets. Disney announced that from January 1, 2023,...
DinoLand U.S.A. Lights Up for Christmas 2022 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Holiday festivities are in full swing at Walt Disney World, and tonight we had to check out what holiday cheer DinoLand U.S.A. had to deliver at nightfall. Our dinosaur friend was covered in lights from head to tail. It was sparkling as the lights changed from a stagnant rainbow to a sparkle of different colors, set to music.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s Returns to Universal Studios Florida for 2022
The holiday season has officially begun at Universal Orlando Resort, and that means the return of their holiday parade featuring Macy’s!. The parade opens with dancers in winter wear. There are a few dancers in giant, light-up ballgowns. Snowmen and snowflakes lead in the first star-shaped Macy’s balloons.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings shows have returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. There are two Holiday Tree of Life Awakening shows, and each features a different story. The first story of the night is known as “The First Snow,” which shows animals enjoying the transition from fall to winter.
REVIEW: Holiday Cookie Pretzel is a Unique Mashup of Classic Snacks at Disneyland
Disneyland is serving up tons of sweets and treats for the holidays, including a unique mashup of two classic baked goods — the Holiday Cookie Pretzel. It’s available at the pretzel cart in Frontierland. Holiday Cookie Pretzel – $8.25. Ginger snap cookie-dusted pretzel with vanilla icing dipping...
New Silver Christmas Tree Sipper Available at Disneyland Resort
For those Disney fans who enjoy collecting Disney merchandise, the holidays are a perfect time to spend your hard-earned cash and continue to add to that collection. Disney releases some pretty spectacular Christmas items, and the new silver Christmas tree sipper at Disneyland Resort is no exception. Silver Christmas Tree...
Earl the Squirrel Mold-A-Rama Now Available at Holiday Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida
The Mold-A-Rama for Earl the Squirrel is now available in the Holiday Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida. With these machines, guests can make their own molded figures. One figure is $8. The figurine is freshly made in front of you, making this both an experience and a souvenir. The...
New Orange Bird Jumpsuit and Pajamas Fly Into Disneyland Resort
A new Orange Bird jumpsuit and pajama set have arrived at Disneyland Resort. This apparel is available in the Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District. The jumpsuit is light pink, with a drawstring waist. It has an all-over pattern of Orange Bird and actual oranges. Orange Bird Pajamas – $49.99...
REVIEW: Candy Cane Churro Returns with New Peppermint Bark Dipping Sauce at Disneyland
Once again, you can combine the most iconic Christmas treat with the most iconic Disneyland treat as the Candy Cane Churro returns for the holiday season. This year, it’s joined by a new Peppermint Bark Dipping Sauce. You can find them both at the churro cart nearest Sleeping Beauty Castle.
