New Crocs, Wreaths, Kitchenwares, ‘Star Wars’ Apparel, and More at Disneyland Resort

New holiday merchandise is pouring into Disneyland Resort. This week, we found new Crocs, holiday kitchenwares, Christmas wreaths, and more!. This “Star Wars” wreath was in Chester Drawers. It’s made of felt “leaves,” with red “berries” of the Rebel Alliance and Empire logos. There are felt patches of Darth Vader, Ewoks, Stormtroopers, C-3PO, and R2-D2. a few candy canes and a present are also tucked into the wreath.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Visiting Santa Claus at Disney Springs With Virtual Queue

It’s Christmas time at Walt Disney World! Join us as we visit Santa Claus in Disney Springs. Guests wanting to visit Santa can scan this QR code and enter a virtual queue. Once entered, you can keep up with your return time as you enjoy the rest of the shops and dining at Disney Springs. Then you can return once your turn is called to meet the big man himself!
BREAKING: Walt Disney World to Implement Park Specific Pricing for 1 Day 1 Park Tickets

Starting on December 8, Walt Disney World will implement park-specific pricing for one day, one park tickets. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (same range as today) At this time, the $189 price at Magic Kingdom is only for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve (currently priced at $159). In addition, when guests purchase a one-day, one-park ticket, “the system automatically books a park reservation for you.” It does not happen with one-day park hopper or multi-day tickets.
EPCOT Mexico Pavilion Clothing Available at Disneyland Resort

In the latest episode of EPCOT merchandise at Disneyland Resort, Mexico pavilion apparel has been spotted in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Epcot World Showcase Mexico Pavilion Zip-Up Hoodie – $64.99. This bright blue zip-up hoodie features lighter blue ties in the hood and a screen-printed logo...
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022

Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
New Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

Celebrate the cartoon that brought Mickey Mouse to the world for the first time with a new Steamboat Willie Loungefly backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. The backpack features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by the wheel of the steamboat from the cartoon, looking like they did back in 1928, in black, white, and gray. But look out, old Pete is peering in from the porthole!
REVIEW: Holiday Apple Spice Churro Dipping Sauce at Disneyland

Looking for classic fall flavors during your next Disneyland visit? At the cart in the “it’s a small world” promenade, you can purchase holiday apple spice churro dipping sauce for a limited time. Holiday Apple Spice Churro Dipping Sauce – $1.50. This is just a normal...
PHOTOS: Super Nintendo World Decorated for the Holidays at Universal Studios Japan

Although Super Nintendo World has been through the holidays before, this year Universal Studios Japan has decked out the land for Christmas for the very first time! Naturally we went down to Osaka to check it all out for ourselves. In Super Star Plaza, there’s some decoration around the land’s...
2023 Disney Hotel & Ticket Deals Announced for Members of the U.S. Military

In the midst of the news that Disney will be raising ticket prices for annual passholders, they announced special deals on resort hotels and theme park tickets for members of the U.S. Military. Walt Disney World Resort – Disney Military Salute Tickets. Disney announced that from January 1, 2023,...
DinoLand U.S.A. Lights Up for Christmas 2022 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Holiday festivities are in full swing at Walt Disney World, and tonight we had to check out what holiday cheer DinoLand U.S.A. had to deliver at nightfall. Our dinosaur friend was covered in lights from head to tail. It was sparkling as the lights changed from a stagnant rainbow to a sparkle of different colors, set to music.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Holiday Tree of Life Awakenings shows have returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. There are two Holiday Tree of Life Awakening shows, and each features a different story. The first story of the night is known as “The First Snow,” which shows animals enjoying the transition from fall to winter.
REVIEW: Holiday Cookie Pretzel is a Unique Mashup of Classic Snacks at Disneyland

Disneyland is serving up tons of sweets and treats for the holidays, including a unique mashup of two classic baked goods — the Holiday Cookie Pretzel. It’s available at the pretzel cart in Frontierland. Holiday Cookie Pretzel – $8.25. Ginger snap cookie-dusted pretzel with vanilla icing dipping...
New Silver Christmas Tree Sipper Available at Disneyland Resort

For those Disney fans who enjoy collecting Disney merchandise, the holidays are a perfect time to spend your hard-earned cash and continue to add to that collection. Disney releases some pretty spectacular Christmas items, and the new silver Christmas tree sipper at Disneyland Resort is no exception. Silver Christmas Tree...
New Orange Bird Jumpsuit and Pajamas Fly Into Disneyland Resort

A new Orange Bird jumpsuit and pajama set have arrived at Disneyland Resort. This apparel is available in the Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District. The jumpsuit is light pink, with a drawstring waist. It has an all-over pattern of Orange Bird and actual oranges. Orange Bird Pajamas – $49.99...

