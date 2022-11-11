ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Shoots Down Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

By Conway Crew
 4 days ago

A federal judge on Thursday shot down President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan, claiming it doesn't fall within the parameters of the law.

  • The decision -- made by District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump -- came in response to a lawsuit filed by two borrowers who were upset because they didn't qualify for the $20,000 in relief Biden's plan offered. Pittman agreed that Biden violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to go through proper channels to get the plan approved.
  • The ruling is the first major blow in Biden's attempt to free people of student debt. At least five other conservative lawsuits have been filed in attempts to block the plan.

