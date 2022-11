OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO