Construction alert: I-696, I-94 and I-75 closures in Metro Detroit this weekend

(WWJ) The Michigan Department of Transportation wants drivers to know about a trio of freeway closures in Metro Detroit this weekend.

First, in Oakland County: Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, MDOT says work crews will be closing westbound I-696 from Telegraph Road (US-24) to I-275, including all on and off-ramps.

It's part of prep work for next year's $275 million major reconstruction of I-696 .

Traffic will be detoured to southbound Telegraph Road, then westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96.

Westbound I-696 will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday. (To see a project map and for more information on the project, visit DrivingOakland.com .)

Also in Oakland County : Northbound I-75 will be closed this weekend from I-696 to 14 Mile Road to allow crews to safely reopen all travel lanes on northbound I-75, according to MDOT.

The northbound freeway closure will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open for local traffic from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive.

After the weekend, northbound I-75 will have three lanes open from I-696 to 14 Mile Road, with the ramps at I-696, 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads reopening by Nov. 15. Get updates on this project at www.Modernize75.com .

In addition, in Detroit: Westbound I-94 be closed from I-75 to I-96 this weekend to replace the Grand River overpass. This work was postponed last weekend due to high winds.

The I-94 closure will start at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, with the westbound freeway expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

During the closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT says the new Grand River Avenue overpass will replace the original structure built in 1952. All work on this $14.6 million investment is schedule to be completed in spring 2023.

Don't get caught in a jam! Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for traffic updates, along with weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. Before you hit the road, tell your smart speaker to "play WWJ nine-fifty."