Tim May - Ohio State is a team built for December football

By Baskin Phelps
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

Tim May of Letterman Row joined Baskin and Phelps to talk college football. They dig into the Ohio State Buckeyes and their recent offensive struggles in the passing game. Tim explains what the differences are in team building between the college and pro game. The guys round out the conversation with a discussion on the college football playoff and the Big Ten's chances of getting two teams in.

