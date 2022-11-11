ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sam Sachs
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9tG9_0j7bugv100

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the classic cartoon “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died, friends and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed. He was 66.

According to friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized Conroy in a Facebook post on Friday morning, confirming the news.

In a statement given to Batman-News.com , Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed Conroy’s death as well, saying the “beloved actor” died after a short battle with cancer.

The statement from the studio remembers Conroy as an “unparalleled voice.”

“He would establish never-to-be-broken records as the quintessential voice of Batman, bringing the super hero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films – highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 animated series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games,” Warner Bros. wrote.

Several stars who worked with Conroy in the past weighed in on the loss, including Mark Hamill, known for playing “Batman: The Animated Series'” iteration of the Joker, as well as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars.”

“Kevin was perfection,” Hamill said. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Conroy is survived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams, and siblings Trisha and Tom Conroy.

His memorial services have not yet been decided, according to Warner Bros.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Animated Batman Icon Kevin Conroy Is Dead At 66, Read Mark Hamill's Touching Tribute

Throughout the multiverse of DC movies and TV shows, the heroes of the Justice League have taken on many forms and faces. One of the most powerful examples of was someone whose face wasn't seen through his work: Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy. Through his roles of Bruce Wayne and Batman, the actor established an animated incarnation of a well-known hero that rose above many or all others, depending on who you ask. It’s a legacy that’s remembered bittersweetly today, as it’s been reported the actor has passed away at the age of 66, and former co-star Mark Hamill is among those who are mourning.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Conroy’s final role saw him play one last iconic animated character

Batman fans everywhere are in mourning today following the tragic news that legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at the age of 66. Thanks to his hugely prolific performances as the Dark Knight, ever since debuting in the role three decades ago this very year with 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s name will forever be attached to that of DC’s most popular hero.
E! News

Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dead at 66 After Cancer Battle

Watch: Batman: The Animated Series Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies. One of the most legendary voices behind Batman has passed away. Kevin Conroy, who voiced the caped crusader in Batman: The Animated Series, died on Nov. 10 at age 66 after a short battle with cancer, according to a press release from DC Comics. The prolific performer took up the mantle of Batman for the cartoon show in 1992 before going on to voice the superhero on various DC Comics projects, including Justice League, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Beyond.
Cinema Blend

Jason Momoa Has A Dream DC Project, But Zack Snyder Is Not Involved

While Jason Momoa was fairly well known prior to the mid-2010s through projects like Stargate: Atlantis, Game of Thrones and the Conan the Barbarian remake, it’s safe to say that being cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe made him a household name among moviegoers worldwide. So far Momoa has appeared in four DC movies as Aquaman, counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive at the end of 2023. But Momoa has also teased that he now has a dream DC project in the works, and the actor cleared up with CinemaBlend whether or not Zack Snyder’s involved with it.
ComicBook

Sylvester Stallone Confirms King Shark Return (Exclusive)

With James Gunn now officially Co-CEO at DC Studios it sure seems like some of his favorites will be making a return, among them The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone. It was previously unclear when the survivors from the film would be back, at least the ones that didn't appear in Peacemaker, but Stallone has confirmed to us that he'll be back as the voice of King Shark. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for his upcoming Paramount+ series Tulsa King, we asked if he'd be reuniting with Gunn again as his character, prompting the reply:
ComicBook

The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit

Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
Lootpress

Definitive voice of Batman dead at 66

(LOOTPRESS) – Kevin Conroy, who provided the voice of Batman for three decades, passed away Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. First taking on the iconic file of the titular character for Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, Conroy would embody the Caped Crusader in over 60 productions, including 15 films and 2 dozen video games, according to DC Comics.
ComicBook

DC Publishes Kevin Conroy's "Finding Batman" Story From DC Pride Online for Free

The superhero world is mourning the loss of Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor regarded by many to be the quintessential voice of Batman, who passed away at the age of 66 this week. In addition to a landmark career of appearing in animation, live-action, and video games, Conroy made his debut as a comic writer earlier this year through DC Pride 2022. The 100-page anthology spotlights many of DC's LGBTQ+ characters and creators, and this year's installment closed with "Finding Batman", a story penned by Conroy with art by J. Bone and lettering by Aditya Bidikar.
Gamespot

Kevin Conroy Defined Batman For All Those That Followed

James Bond fans will argue until they're blue in the face which actor is the best 007. But when it comes to Batman, there is no argument: Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for nearly 30 years beginning with Batman: The Animated Series, is unquestionably the best. On this, Batman fans are in near universal agreement. Conroy passed away this week at age 66, but leaves behind a permanent mark on the legendary comic book hero.
thedigitalfix.com

William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn

Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
Collider

Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero

With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy