Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NEO
In trading on Tuesday, shares of NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.49, changing hands as high as $11.99 per share. NeoGenomics Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Earlier this month, the better-than-expected consumer price index reading of 7.7% provided investors with a respite from the downturn in financial markets that has largely persisted throughout this year. But even after the rally that ensued following the release of this economic data, the S&P 500 index is still down 17% so far in 2022.
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ
With A Strong Vegas Business And A Possible Recovery In Macau, What's Next For MGM Stock?
MGM Resorts stock (NYSE: MGM) has gained about 19% over the last month (21 trading days) considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 9% over the same period. The recent rally is being driven by a couple of factors. Although the company’s Q3 2022 earnings came in below estimates, revenues expanded by a solid 26% versus last year, driven by a strong performance in Las Vegas, which remains the company’s principal market. While gambling activity has picked up in the strip as Covid-19 issues appear largely behind the U.S., MGM also benefited from its acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Aria and Vdara. Moreover, recently China has eased certain Covid-19 restrictions, reducing quarantine times for tourists from other countries. This could help MGM’s Macau operations which have taken a considerable hit over the last two years, impacted by frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions.
NASDAQ
Why Carnival Corporation Stock Bounced 8.4% Higher on Tuesday
The stock market pushed higher today as inflation data came in lighter than expected, and interest rates started to come down. There's renewed hope that interest rates won't go so high the economy goes into a deep recession, and this news has helped travel stocks like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) today.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Invitae Rose 11% on Tuesday
Shares of medical genetics testing company Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) rose 11% on Tuesday. The stock is still down more than 76% so far this year. Invitate didn't have any announcements on Tuesday, though it is presenting research this week in Nashville, Tennessee, at the National Society of Genetic Counselors conference. The stock is up more than 59% so far this month after the company announced its third-quarter earnngs on Nov. 8. Invitae reported revenue of $133.5 million, up 16.7%, year over year. More importantly, there was progress toward profitability, at least sequentially.
NASDAQ
Why MGM Resorts Stock Scored a Win on Tuesday
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a legacy casino company that is pushing assertively into online/mobile betting, experienced a share price pop on Tuesday. Investors signaled their approval of the signing of a new "brand ambassador" by trading the shares nearly 1.5% higher on the day. So what. A new face...
NASDAQ
Get Ready to Sell Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) Into Strength
If immediacy bias represents an upside catalyst for publicly-traded securities, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) deserves special attention. Against both wider fundamentals as well as company-specific tailwinds, BABA stock appears poised for significant gains following a rough year. However, the damage that its home nation of China inflicted regarding its zero-COVID policy may be too much for Alibaba to overcome. Thus, investors should consider selling BABA stock into strength.
NASDAQ
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in November and Beyond
Stocks eventually closed lower Monday, giving up earlier gains to start the week. The drop followed a big week for the stock market that included a historic one-day surge following the release of October’s consumer price index data that pointed to signs of cooling inflation. The market bounced back...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Twist Bioscience Fell 19.92% on Tuesday
A day after synthetic biology and genomics company Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) saw its shares rise 16.1%, they did a U-turn, falling 19.92% on Tuesday. The stock nearly matched its 52-week low and is a long way from its 52-week high. So what. A report issued Tuesday by Scorpion Capital...
NASDAQ
Is American International Group Stock Fairly Priced?
American International Group’s stock (NYSE: AIG) has gained 6% YTD, while the S&P500 is down 16% over the same period. Further, at its current price of $60 per share, it is trading 15% below its fair value of $71 – Trefis’ estimate for American International Group’s valuation.
NASDAQ
Diversified Royalty Stock (TSE:DIV): Should You Buy Its 8.5% Dividend?
Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV), which owns royalties in companies like Mr.Lube and Air Miles, has been in the news recently for a few reasons. Earlier today, it announced that it is raising about C$40 million through a common share offering (compared to the C$30 million originally announced yesterday). It's raising these funds at a share price of C$2.80. As a result, the stock finished around that level today, falling by 7.79%. Additionally, yesterday, DIV increased its dividend by 2.1% to C$0.24 per share, effective at the start of 2023. This brings its forward dividend yield to about 8.5%, making the stock worth considering.
NASDAQ
Up 29% Over The Past Month, What's Next For SAP Stock?
SAP (NYSE:SAP), a market leader in enterprise application software and also one of the biggest analytics and business intelligence companies, has seen its stock rise by close to 29% over the past month (about 21 trading days). While the broader technology indices have fared well in recent weeks, following cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data for the month of October, there are a couple of factors driving SAP stock higher. Although SAP’s earnings for the third quarter were weaker than expected, with operating profit coming in roughly flat year-over-year at 1.24 billion euros ($1.28 billion) due to higher R&D spending and selling costs, demand is expanding despite a mixed economic environment. The company’s closely watched cloud business saw revenue expand by 38% to 3.29 billion euros ($3.41 billion), with overall revenue growing by 15% to 7.84 billion euros ($8.12 billion). SAP indicated in September that it would raise prices on maintenance of software installation to offset rising costs and this could partly help to protect margins in the current environment.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 73.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.92% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 76.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comments / 0