Beckley, WV

City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season

By Harper Emch
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley are launching a Warming Center in Beckley for those in need of one

The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, Beckley, WV. The Warming Center will be available between December 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, when the temperature is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit. When weather predictions forecast below freezing temperatures, the Warming Center will be open if the temperature reaches 15 degrees or below, including wind chill.

The Beckley Warming Center will accept guests beginning at 8:00 P.M. on nights at or below 15 degrees and stay open overnight until 7:00 A.M. the following morning. If the temperature stays below the 15-degree mark, the Warming Center will open again at 8:00 P.M.

There will be a training for interested potential volunteers. It is scheduled for 6:00 P.M., Thursday, November 17th in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church.

Interested volunteers are encouraged to contact United Way Executive Director Trena Dacal. Trena can be reached at tdacal@unitedwayswv.org

The shifts for volunteers will be:

  • 7:30 P.M. – midnight
  • midnight – 4:00 A.M.
  • 4:00 A.M. – 7:30 A.M.
In addition to the Beckley Warming Center, the Raleigh County Community Action Emergency Housing Center is always open and located at 103 South Eisenhower Drive. It provides shelter, three hot meals and a snack per day, and emergency case management.

