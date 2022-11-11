CNN — There has long been a threshold that few issuers of store-branded credit cards have been willing to surpass: the 30% annual percentage rate. However, amid a rapid succession of blockbuster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, those lines in the sand are quickly being crossed. At least a half-dozen major retail credit cards — including those for Kroger, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Shell, Exxon Mobil and Wayfair — recently bumped up their maximum APRs to more than 30%, according to Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree.

