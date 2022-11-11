Read full article on original website
Customers who trusted crypto giant FTX may be left with nothing
CNN — As the dust settles from one of the most shocking financial implosions in history, one of the key unknowns is how much customers who can't access their money expect to get back from FTX, the crypto exchange that filed for bankruptcy last week. The answer, according to...
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX may have over 1 million creditors as 'dozens' of regulators probe collapse
CNN — Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX could have more than 1 million creditors and has been in contact with "dozens" of regulators around the world, according to court documents, underlining the far-reaching impact from the stunning collapse of one of the industry's biggest players. The new bankruptcy court filings...
Buyer Beware. Even if your favorite movie star is selling
CNN — The best advice for investors has always been: Buyer beware. It's especially important in the unregulated Wild West of cryptocurrencies. The collapse of FTX, billed as an entry-level way to buy, sell and hold digital currencies, is a flashing warning sign for everyday investors caught up in the get-rich-quick aura of crypto.
How the crypto fallout could affect you
CNN — The crypto industry is still reeling from last week's shocking death spiral of digital currency exchange FTX. The company's bankruptcy filing has left financial backers in the lurch — including the usual suspects in Silicon Valley, from Masayoshi Son's SoftBank to VC firm Sequoia. A few...
Inflation is cooling, and Wall Street loves it
CNN — Stocks surged Tuesday morning after the US government reported that wholesale prices rose at a far less dramatic rate than expected. That news come just a few days after another report showed that the pace of consumer price increases was also slowing. The Dow popped more than...
Moderna, Biogen rise; Oatly, Dentsply fall
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Monday.com Ltd., up $6.91 to $102.10. The project management software developer reported strong third-quarter financial results. Moderna Inc., up $7.83 to $179.03. The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of its latest...
Some retail store credit cards now carry APRs of more than 30%
CNN — There has long been a threshold that few issuers of store-branded credit cards have been willing to surpass: the 30% annual percentage rate. However, amid a rapid succession of blockbuster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, those lines in the sand are quickly being crossed. At least a half-dozen major retail credit cards — including those for Kroger, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Shell, Exxon Mobil and Wayfair — recently bumped up their maximum APRs to more than 30%, according to Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree.
Tesla's board chair says Musk needed money for space travel
CNN — Elon Musk said that he needed to receive what amounted to the largest compensation package in history so that he could fuel his goals around "inter-planetary travel," Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm testified Tuesday. Denholm's testimony came as part of the week-long trial in the Delaware's Court...
Slower pace of rate increases could be coming 'soon,' says Fed vice chair
CNN — It could soon be time for the Federal Reserve to ease up on its super-sized rate interest hikes, according to the central bank's number-two policymaker, Vice Chair Lael Brainard. "I think it will probably be appropriate soon to maintain a slower pace of increases," Brainard said Monday...
A third railroad union rejects proposed contract, further raising the odds of a strike
CNN — A third railroad union has rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America's 110,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike early next month. The rank and file members of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers voted against a tentative agreement reached...
As rich nations haggle over climate solutions, storm-ravaged Caribbean is taking matters into its own hands
CNN — When Hurricane Fiona slammed into Puerto Rico in September, it triggered a nearly island-wide blackout as the storm's strong winds took down the fragile power grid. Carlos Ramos spoke to CNN as he helped his friends clean up their flood-damaged beach home in Salinas. Ramos said most of his neighbors in Aguas Buenas, in the island's central mountain range, were among those who lost power in the wake of the hurricane.
Fact check: Is the U.S. about to run out of diesel fuel?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently told his viewers to expect economic chaos around Thanksgiving because the country would soon run out of diesel. "Thanks to the Biden administration’s religious war in Ukraine, this country is about to run out of diesel fuel," he said during his Oct. 27 show.
