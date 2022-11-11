ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

WITN

Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

ENC holds events in honor of Veterans Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities throughout Eastern Carolina are honoring those who served today. Here is a list of Veterans Day celebrations happening throughout the east. The Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville’s meeting hall. The Craven County Veterans...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund

Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

NC Space Grant announces new space education ambassadors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Space Grant announced the third annual class of the North Carolina Space Education Ambassadors program for this year. NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va., collaborates with NCSEA to provide professional development to those interested in pursuing an education in STEM, giving ambassadors an opportunity to incorporate space education in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 11, 12 & 13

Rose Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. MARGURITTA "MARGIE"...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Filmmaker shares story of ‘forgotten’ Marine division

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Marines, past and present, know that when the call to fight comes, you answer no matter the circumstance. That is exactly the message that filmmaker John Ligato brings attention to through what he describes as an often forgotten battalion. His documentary, The Last Muster, debuted...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New pipe coming to Duplin County road

FAISON, N.C. – A new, larger pipe will be installed under a Duplin County roadway next week. The work to replace the old pipe with a new one is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of N.C. 403 (West Main Street) and N.C. 50 (Warren Road). The work is expected […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12

Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
NEWPORT, NC
WECT

City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — ‘The People’s Tree’ made a stop Saturday on the coast in New Bern. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for the event. ‘From the Mountains to the Sea’ is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the tree […]
NEW BERN, NC
luminanews.com

Taste of Wrightsville Beach 2022 Winners Announced

Wrightsville Beach, NC – At the Blue Water Grill parking lot, the Taste of Wrightsville Beach and island restaurants put on an amazing show of creative culinary delights in all categories of savory and sweet dishes. Taste of Wrightsville Beach is a charity fundraiser for Weekend Meals on Wheels.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Holiday Train Expo to feature over 30 model trains

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society’s Holiday Train Expo will feature over 30 trains from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. The 12-layout expo will be shown at the Dillard’s Wing of the Independence Mall on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. starting on November 26 with a special opening day on Friday, November 25. The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
WILMINGTON, NC

