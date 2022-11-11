Read full article on original website
Related
Navy Veteran riding 425 miles to Jacksonville to bring awareness of veteran suicide
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Virginia-based Navy vet Jake Welch started a special challenge. The challenge was to bring awareness to veteran suicide by riding his bicycle over 425 miles in four days. He’ll start his trek Monday in Springfield, Va. at the Hope For The Warriors office. He’ll head to Jacksonville to The Steven A. […]
Triangle among most expensive fuel prices in NC, Jacksonville among cheapest
It's not just gas prices, the cost of almost everything we buy is up. It's a hit to the wallet at every turn.
WITN
Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
WITN
ENC holds events in honor of Veterans Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities throughout Eastern Carolina are honoring those who served today. Here is a list of Veterans Day celebrations happening throughout the east. The Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville’s meeting hall. The Craven County Veterans...
neusenews.com
Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund
Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
NC Space Grant announces new space education ambassadors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Space Grant announced the third annual class of the North Carolina Space Education Ambassadors program for this year. NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va., collaborates with NCSEA to provide professional development to those interested in pursuing an education in STEM, giving ambassadors an opportunity to incorporate space education in […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 11, 12 & 13
Rose Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. MARGURITTA "MARGIE"...
NC city votes to end red light camera program
City officials said vehicle crashes at the intersections where the red lights were installed went down by 29 percent.
WITN
Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
WITN
Filmmaker shares story of ‘forgotten’ Marine division
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Marines, past and present, know that when the call to fight comes, you answer no matter the circumstance. That is exactly the message that filmmaker John Ligato brings attention to through what he describes as an often forgotten battalion. His documentary, The Last Muster, debuted...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WITN
Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
New pipe coming to Duplin County road
FAISON, N.C. – A new, larger pipe will be installed under a Duplin County roadway next week. The work to replace the old pipe with a new one is expected to begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at the intersection of N.C. 403 (West Main Street) and N.C. 50 (Warren Road). The work is expected […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12
Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stop in North Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — ‘The People’s Tree’ made a stop Saturday on the coast in New Bern. Hundreds gathered at Union Point Park for the event. ‘From the Mountains to the Sea’ is the theme of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree this year, celebrating the diversity of North Carolina’s forests. “This year, the tree […]
Tryon Palace adds calming elements, increased accessibility for Candlelight 2022
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Tryon Palace in New Bern is preparing for this year’s Candlelight Holiday event. On Dec. 10, ticket holders for the event can take part in site-wide festivities like tours of the decorated Governor’s Palace, Stanly House, Dixon House and holiday activities throughout the Palace grounds. Food trucks will be on […]
luminanews.com
Taste of Wrightsville Beach 2022 Winners Announced
Wrightsville Beach, NC – At the Blue Water Grill parking lot, the Taste of Wrightsville Beach and island restaurants put on an amazing show of creative culinary delights in all categories of savory and sweet dishes. Taste of Wrightsville Beach is a charity fundraiser for Weekend Meals on Wheels.
WECT
Holiday Train Expo to feature over 30 model trains
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Model Railroad Society’s Holiday Train Expo will feature over 30 trains from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. The 12-layout expo will be shown at the Dillard’s Wing of the Independence Mall on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. starting on November 26 with a special opening day on Friday, November 25. The display will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Comments / 0