9-month-old shot dead in stroller outside California McDonald's

A 9-month-old died in California Wednesday after he was shot in his stroller in broad daylight.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. while the infant was out with his mother and her boyfriend.

As the group walked down the street, a car passed by firing bullets, according to the Merced Police Department. The young child, identified as Darius Grigsby, was shot and rushed into a nearby McDonald's by his mother.

"Me and another manager ran up to her, he called 911 and I placed my hand on the baby and I saw the blood on the mom’s shirt," one McDonald’s employee said .

Emergency officials arrived on the scene but were unsuccessful in saving the infant's life. The 9-month-old was declared dead at the fast-food restaurant.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police do not believe the child was the shooter's target.

"We don’t know what the motive is," said Lt. Joseph Perez. "At this point, it's possible that maybe one of the parents was a possible target and the child was just tragically caught in the crossfire."

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made relating to the shooting.

"He didn’t deserve to go like this, especially this soon," Andrea Bolanos, the boy's aunt, said in a statement. "He was just starting to enjoy food and being mobile."