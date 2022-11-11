Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in RittenhouseMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Goedert Injury Update Rules Him Out For WeeksFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Major Change The Green Bay Packers Must Make Immediately
Coming into 2022, there were Super Bowl aspirations for the Green Bay Packers, but a lot has gone awry for the team. Alas, they were able to keep their playoff hopes alive with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, handing them their first loss in franchise history when leading by 14+ points heading into the fourth quarter.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Thinks Raiders Will Move On From QB Derek Carr
There isn’t a team in the NFL that has been as disappointing as Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 season. After making a surprise run to the playoffs last season, they have failed to carry any of that momentum over. The Raiders have lost three...
NFL Analysis Network
Bears Accomplish Something Disappointing No One Has Ever Done
The Chicago Bears aren’t winning many games this season, which was expected heading into the regular season. Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus were taking over as general manager and head coach, respectively, so it would take some time to clean up the mess left behind by Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Statistic For Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith Through Week 10
The Minnesota Vikings are heading into Week 11 tied for the best record in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. They lost the head-to-head matchup with Philadelphia, so the Eagles possess the tiebreaker, but Minnesota has to feel great about where they are. Coming off of a remarkable come-from-behind victory...
NFL Analysis Network
These 2 Numbers Sum Up The Broncos’ 2022 Season Perfectly
Coming into the 2022 season, there was a lot of discussion about how great the AFC West division was going to be. Through 10 weeks, only the Kansas City Chiefs have really lived up to expectations as the rest of the division has fallen on tougher times. Arguably the most disappointing team in the division has been the Denver Broncos.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys’ Loss To Packers Made This New Franchise History
The Dallas Cowboys were cruising along to what looked like another victory late in their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy looked like he would exact some revenge against his old team, the first time he had been to Lambeau Field since being fired after Week 13 in 2018.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers’ Nick Bosa Leads NFL In This Huge Stat Through Week 10
Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers have faced some injury adversity this season, which caused a hiccup for a few weeks in the middle of the season. However, with the team getting healthier and after the moves that they made ahead of the deadline, this is a team trending toward becoming a Super Bowl contender.
This is why fans chanted “Baby Food!” as Norchad Omier led UM to 87-61 win over FAMU
University of Miami power forward Norchad Omier walked off the court at halftime Tuesday night wearing a huge smile. He had just scored 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting against Florida A&M and a group of students near the tunnel were chanting “Baby Food!”
