Indianapolis, IN

NFL Analysis Network

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10

Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Four things Jeff Saturday did right in his Colts coaching debut, from starting Matt Ryan to feeding Jonathan Taylor

When the Colts decided to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach before Week 10, the move was met with scrutiny. Saturday had never coached at the NFL level before accepting the job. Sure, he had played 14 years in the NFL and spent 13 seasons with the Colts, but his highest level of coaching experience was at the high school level. What could be expected of such an unproven candidate?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
FanSided

Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake

The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Offensive Coordinator To Get Fired

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday morning. However, fans remain unhappy with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Bucs fans were furious with a bizarre trick play that ended in disaster. Bucs fans have been upset with Leftwich's play-calling for a while, now. Many are hoping...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Saints ‘will have to deal with’ something they have not yet this season

The New Orleans Saints will have to deal with something on Sunday that they have yet to deal with this season. The Saints have faced some pretty good teams so far this season. However, they haven’t quite faced a player like they will this Sunday. T.J. Watt is scheduled...
NFL

Saints coach Dennis Allen not ready to bench QB Andy Dalton for Jameis Winston after latest loss

With Sunday's 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh, New Orleans fell to 3-7 on the season, its worst start in the first 10 games since 2005, before Drew Brees became a Saint. Coach Dennis Allen, who should be on the hot seat as a one-and-done candidate after weekly mismanagement, wasn't ready to make any declarations about the starting quarterback position after Andy Dalton's latest dud.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Jim Irsay's Tweet About Jeff Saturday's Win Is Going Viral

The Indianapolis Colts won in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim head coach, much to the delight of the man who hired him. Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked pretty much everyone when he named Saturday the interim replacement for Frank Reich last week. The longtime executive took extensive criticism for the decision, which still might turn out to look foolish.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Ian Rapoport Had Unfortunate Accident On Sunday

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is usually one to set the football world ablaze with his breaking news tweets and exclusive scoops. However, over the weekend, that extended to his grill. Appearing on "Good Morning Football," Rapoport revealed that he accidentally set his grill on fire while making some gameday...

