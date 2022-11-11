Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
New Details Emerge About Jim Irsay Hiring Jeff Saturday, And Colts Fans Should Be Concerned
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) owner Jim Irsay reportedly went against advice from top executives within the organization in hiring team legend Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it’s the latest power move in what has a been month full of them for...
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
Pat McAfee Savagely Trolls Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Over Jeff Saturday Comments
Mess with the bull and you’ll get the horns. NFL translation? Put the Indianapolis Colts and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday on blast, Pat McAfee is going to have some fun at your expense. Bill Cowher found that out the hard way. Prior to Week 10 action in...
Sporting News
Four things Jeff Saturday did right in his Colts coaching debut, from starting Matt Ryan to feeding Jonathan Taylor
When the Colts decided to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach before Week 10, the move was met with scrutiny. Saturday had never coached at the NFL level before accepting the job. Sure, he had played 14 years in the NFL and spent 13 seasons with the Colts, but his highest level of coaching experience was at the high school level. What could be expected of such an unproven candidate?
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Here's the Jim Irsay plane video Colts fans have been waiting for: ‘It was never a gamble’
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has posted videos this season as he prepares to board his airplane, commenting on the team. He was ecstatic late Sunday after their 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim coach. "Jeff Saturday, the first one's always the toughest....
What history tells us about these Tennessee Titans — and the ugly truth about their offense
The Tennessee Titans are averaging 18.4 points per game. Since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, there have been 140 cases where a team scored 18.4 points per game or fewer. Just two of those 140 teams (1.43%) made the playoffs: the 2016 Houston Texans and the 2005 Chicago Bears.
Jeff Saturday trying to convince Indianapolis Colts leadership to start Matt Ryan again
The Indianapolis Colts have shocked the football community on several occasions already this season. First, it was the decision to
Video: Jeff Saturday's Reaction To Touchdown Goes Viral
Jeff Saturday was fired all the way up after Jonathan Taylor's third quarter touchdown on Sunday evening. He high-fived a couple of people on his staff as he was super excited that Taylor finally had a long run this season. He was then super thrilled when the Colts officially completed...
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake
The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
NFL World Calling For Offensive Coordinator To Get Fired
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday morning. However, fans remain unhappy with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Bucs fans were furious with a bizarre trick play that ended in disaster. Bucs fans have been upset with Leftwich's play-calling for a while, now. Many are hoping...
Colts could turn back to Matt Ryan if Sam Ehlinger struggles
The Indianapolis Colts are rolling with young quarterback Sam Ehligner on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the competition with Matt Ryan is far from over. Owner Jim Irsay said earlier this week that the quarterback position will be decided by interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Ryan is healthy from his shoulder injury for the first time in two weeks.
atozsports.com
Saints ‘will have to deal with’ something they have not yet this season
The New Orleans Saints will have to deal with something on Sunday that they have yet to deal with this season. The Saints have faced some pretty good teams so far this season. However, they haven’t quite faced a player like they will this Sunday. T.J. Watt is scheduled...
NFL
Saints coach Dennis Allen not ready to bench QB Andy Dalton for Jameis Winston after latest loss
With Sunday's 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh, New Orleans fell to 3-7 on the season, its worst start in the first 10 games since 2005, before Drew Brees became a Saint. Coach Dennis Allen, who should be on the hot seat as a one-and-done candidate after weekly mismanagement, wasn't ready to make any declarations about the starting quarterback position after Andy Dalton's latest dud.
Jim Irsay's Tweet About Jeff Saturday's Win Is Going Viral
The Indianapolis Colts won in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim head coach, much to the delight of the man who hired him. Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked pretty much everyone when he named Saturday the interim replacement for Frank Reich last week. The longtime executive took extensive criticism for the decision, which still might turn out to look foolish.
Look: Ian Rapoport Had Unfortunate Accident On Sunday
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is usually one to set the football world ablaze with his breaking news tweets and exclusive scoops. However, over the weekend, that extended to his grill. Appearing on "Good Morning Football," Rapoport revealed that he accidentally set his grill on fire while making some gameday...
Comments / 1