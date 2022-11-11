ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jerry Smith
4d ago

Right to work states have better economies that's a fact. Unions are nothing more then a democrat party funding machine. Buisness offer jobs and wages your right is to accept those jobs or reject them that's called freedom and unions cause buisnesses to close.

Yvonne Beard Binns
4d ago

I was in a union once. paid my dues and the union did NOTHING, we weren't allowed to strike what a waste of money

Kevin Milobar
3d ago

What a joke. How can you make someone pay union dues? They should have a choice after all look at the corruption in the unions. Wow

WWMTCw

How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

New PAC forms to push Michigan's Republican Party further right

Some Michigan Republicans are forming a new political action committee with hopes of steering the party further to the right. Organizers say the Grand New Party PAC will counter traditional Republican fundraising organizations which aim to secure Republican majorities. “Often times it seems like this money is held over the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing

(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair

(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman. DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election. “We need a state party that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Opinion: Whitmer should make Michigan a clean energy leader

With the reelection of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan has a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionize the state's energy and automobile sector. Whitmer should use her second term to maximize federal funding and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Acts and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to reduce energy costs for Michigan residents and fulfill the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Speaker-elect Joe Tate talks Democrats’ upcoming legislative priorities

Michigan Democrats control the state House for the first time in 12 years. The party made history again last week when House Democrats chose state representative Joe Tate of Detroit, as the new House speaker. He will be the first African American man to lead the chamber when he officially takes over in January.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win

(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added.  According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan will be less free and more regulated in 2023

With Democrats taking control over the Legislature, executive branch, and Michigan Supreme Court next year, a progressive agenda is likely to advance quickly throughout the state. If past introduced bills offer a window into the future, Michigan will be substantially transformed, likely following in the footsteps of California and New...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan Republicans point fingers after historic election loss

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans are facing the fallout after the stunning loss of Michigan's two legislative chambers — for the first time in 38 years — while Democrats retained power in the three top leadership positions, all in the middle of a midterm with a president facing low approval ratings.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The abortion rights and potential legal fights coming after Michigan’s Prop 3 won

Mark your calendar for Dec. 23. That’s the day Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment reviving Roe v. Wade, is added to Michigan’s founding document. There is debate over what happens to certain laws when the amendment goes into effect. But at the most basic level, Michiganders receive “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” according to the full amendment text.
MICHIGAN STATE

