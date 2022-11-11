Read full article on original website
Jerry Smith
4d ago
Right to work states have better economies that's a fact. Unions are nothing more then a democrat party funding machine. Buisness offer jobs and wages your right is to accept those jobs or reject them that's called freedom and unions cause buisnesses to close.
Reply(11)
23
Yvonne Beard Binns
4d ago
I was in a union once. paid my dues and the union did NOTHING, we weren't allowed to strike what a waste of money
Reply(3)
13
Kevin Milobar
3d ago
What a joke. How can you make someone pay union dues? They should have a choice after all look at the corruption in the unions. Wow
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
WWMTCw
How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
interlochenpublicradio.org
New PAC forms to push Michigan's Republican Party further right
Some Michigan Republicans are forming a new political action committee with hopes of steering the party further to the right. Organizers say the Grand New Party PAC will counter traditional Republican fundraising organizations which aim to secure Republican majorities. “Often times it seems like this money is held over the...
No-fault auto reform advocates hopeful 'fix' will happen after election day
Survivors of catastrophic auto crashes are optimistic that Michigan's no-fault reform law will be changed following Election Day.
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
Cannon Twp. approves resolution to publicly disagree with Proposal 3
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michiganders recently voted to pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable. After the Supreme Court struck down nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly 57% of voters...
Tv20detroit.com
Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair
(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman. DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election. “We need a state party that...
Detroit News
Opinion: Whitmer should make Michigan a clean energy leader
With the reelection of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan has a once-in-a-generation chance to revolutionize the state's energy and automobile sector. Whitmer should use her second term to maximize federal funding and incentives from the Inflation Reduction Acts and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to reduce energy costs for Michigan residents and fulfill the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.
wdet.org
Speaker-elect Joe Tate talks Democrats’ upcoming legislative priorities
Michigan Democrats control the state House for the first time in 12 years. The party made history again last week when House Democrats chose state representative Joe Tate of Detroit, as the new House speaker. He will be the first African American man to lead the chamber when he officially takes over in January.
End of 'full control' drought
Good morning and happy Tuesday! Let's dive into a little political history today ... The Nov. 8 midterms marked the end of a 40-year drought as the Democrats took full control of state Legislature. ...
Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win
(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added. According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
wnmufm.org
Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
themanchestermirror.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
Some metro Detroit hospitals losing millions amid high workforce costs, lower patient volumes
Some nonprofit hospital systems in metro Detroit have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to face budgets awash in red ink. Systems including Henry Ford Health and the legacy Beaumont hospitals within the newly formed Corewell Health show negative operating margins and millions in losses in their latest financial reports. ...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan will be less free and more regulated in 2023
With Democrats taking control over the Legislature, executive branch, and Michigan Supreme Court next year, a progressive agenda is likely to advance quickly throughout the state. If past introduced bills offer a window into the future, Michigan will be substantially transformed, likely following in the footsteps of California and New...
Gov. Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
WWMTCw
Michigan Republicans point fingers after historic election loss
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans are facing the fallout after the stunning loss of Michigan's two legislative chambers — for the first time in 38 years — while Democrats retained power in the three top leadership positions, all in the middle of a midterm with a president facing low approval ratings.
The abortion rights and potential legal fights coming after Michigan’s Prop 3 won
Mark your calendar for Dec. 23. That’s the day Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment reviving Roe v. Wade, is added to Michigan’s founding document. There is debate over what happens to certain laws when the amendment goes into effect. But at the most basic level, Michiganders receive “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” according to the full amendment text.
Comments / 64