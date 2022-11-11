Read full article on original website
Thursday, November 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Outer Cape in Autumn
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we venture past the Cape’s crooked elbow and meet a local woman who is determined to trek every hiking trail on Cape Cod, and offers tips for heading “off the beaten path.” We fuel up with food that is decidedly not lobster rolls or fried clams (try, global cuisine at the newest restaurant in Orleans). We check out a historic inn in Eastham, and take in beautiful views from a new state-of-the-art inclined elevator connecting the Pilgrim Monument to downtown Provincetown.
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
Dennis Drive-in Fly-in Theater at Cape Cod Massachusetts
Richard Hollingshead applied for and received a US patent on May 16, 1933, for his concept of an “Automobile Movie Theater.” His new Drive-in theater the first in the US was opened shortly after in the depths of the Great Depression on June 6, 1933, outside of Camden, NJ.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A house in Chatham that sold for $6.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385, $509 per square foot.
Lieutenant Governor-Elect Kim Driscoll Talks Transition To The State House
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — After more than two decades in municipal government, Kim Driscoll is switching roles. Lieutenant Governor-elect, Kim Driscoll, will be serving 6.8 million constituents in her new role, as opposed to the 45 thousand she served as mayor of Salem. Despite the big change, Driscoll said the same rules that applied to her as mayor of Salem will apply in her new role as lieutenant governor.
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA
Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
‘We are hemorrhaging housing stock’
The Island’s planning board agreed that more town-level discussion about short-term rentals is needed before a regional effort could be considered. The All-Island Planning Board meeting convened Wednesday evening to “discuss the development of a short-term rental bylaw and/or regulations,” according to the agenda item on the Oak Bluffs website. Short-term rentals have been an issue the Island has been grappling with, particularly since the practice shrinks housing availability and how short-term rental taxes should be regulated. The planning boards of Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, and Aquinnah were unable to make a quorum or did not post the meeting on time, but present members from these boards participated as individuals.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road construction for the week of November 14th
Fifth St. – At Borden St. Quarry St. (main abandonment) Rock St. – At Pearce St. heading south towards Prospect St. Stevens St. – Heading south from Chicago St.
Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree
BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
Five-bedroom home sells for $3.2 million in Mashpee
Paul Boyne and Anandita Sarang bought the property at 77 Tide Run, Mashpee, from Haley J Kaplowitz on Oct. 31, 2022, for $3,150,000 which works out to $716 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms sits on an 18,382-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Eastham officials on the scene of pickup vs pole crash
EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: Eastham Police and Fire Departments are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Massasoit Road between North Sunken Meadow and South Sunken Meadow Roads. Due to a telephone pole and wires being down in the roadway, the road will be closed for quite some time. Please avoid this area. Eversource reports 200 customers are without power due to this crash.
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
