ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Putin aide insists Kherson ‘a subject’ of Russia despite retreat

By Joel Gehrke, Foreign Affairs Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWsuw_0j7brc8e00

An important city in southern Ukraine remains "a subject of the Russian Federation” despite the forced retreat of Russian troops, a senior spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted.

"This is a subject of the Russian Federation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. “There are no changes in this, and there cannot be changes.”

Peskov reiterated Russia’s assertion of sovereignty over the Ukrainian district as the residents of Kherson raised the Ukrainian flag over the city and celebrated the ouster of Russian troops, who retreated across the Dnieper River after weeks of targeted artillery bombardments compromised their supply lines. The withdrawal is a high-profile setback for Putin, six weeks after he signed documents purporting to annex Kherson into the Russian state.

"In the Kherson direction, the redeployment of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River was completed at 5:00 a.m. Moscow time today. Not a single piece of military equipment was left on the right bank," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Friday. "Russian military formations and units took up defensive positions that had been prepared in the engineering sense.”

RUSSIAN WOMEN PROTEST DEATHS OF RELATIVES DRAFTED INTO UKRAINE 'BLOODY MEAT GRINDER'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the liberation of the city just days after warning of the possible cost that Ukrainians would suffer if the Russian forces chose to dig in for a doomed fight.

“But, rejoicing, we should all remember now and always what this movement means, we should remember that every step of our defense forces is the lives of our warriors,” Zelensky said in a Thursday address. "Lives given for freedom for Ukrainians. Everything that is happening now has been achieved by months of fierce struggle. It was achieved through courage, pain, and loss. It's not the enemy leaving. It is the Ukrainians who drive the occupiers out at a heavy cost.”

The withdrawal has prompted a mixture of shock and disappointment on Russian social media, and even state media broadcasts that promote the government's position have struggled with the tension between Kremlin claims and the facts — particularly in light of Russia’s strict censorship laws.

“If you’re expecting me now to explain what I think about this, I’m not going to tell you anything, but I’ll explain why: If I support the decision and say that the defense minister is acting correctly by leaving Kherson, then I’m [guilty of] publicly calling for Russia’s territorial integrity to be violated. In our criminal code, that’s Article 280, part one ... several years in prison,” Russian TV host Andrei Norkin said Thursday, according to a translation from BBC Monitoring’s Francis Scarr. “And if I don’t support the decision, and think that the defense ministry has done the wrong thing by leaving Kherson, then I’m publicly discrediting the Armed Forces, which is also [a crime under] Article 280, but part three, with approximately the same jail term. I don’t want to go to prison.”

A prominent pro-Russian account on social media was more candid about the dismay. “I couldn’t even imagine ... what Kherson could have been exchanged for,” a commentary from Veterans Notes said, according to the War Translated project. “Such colossal image losses should be justified by something. If this justification does not appear in the coming days or at least weeks in the form of the successes of our army at the front, then this will result in a total demoralization of society and distrust of the authorities. People are not ready to endure humiliation all the time.”

Peskov said that any questions about the military’s retreat should be directed to the Russian Defense Ministry, but he insisted that Putin was correct to declare the annexation of Kherson.

"No, we have no regrets,” Peskov said.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred

Ka-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine’s air defenses improve. In the eight months since launching its all-out invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost more than a quarter of its total in-service fleet of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters sent to Ukraine for the war, according to the most recent intelligence assessment of the war from the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Newsweek

German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier

Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) supplied by Germany will make it easier for Ukraine to target Iranian-made drones, according to a soldier fighting for Kyiv's forces. Berlin has given Kyiv 30 of the Gepard units along with 6,000 rounds of ammunition. The weapons have won praise, with Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba tweeting that they were "excellent."
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy