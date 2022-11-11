Washington game-plans to perfection. The Commanders put together the perfect strategy to not keep pace with the high-flying Eagles, and it all revolved around one core tenet: Keep the ball out of Philadelphia's hands. Washington set its own pace as it dominated time of possession, establishing an incredible 40:24-19:36 advantage by the time the game ended. At one point in the third quarter, the Commanders had more than quadrupled the Eagles' time of possession, and it showed in the final score. Philadelphia scored two quick-strike touchdowns, but without the ball, the Eagles' high-powered offense was forced to watch the Commanders methodically move down the field. Brian Robinson averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, but it didn't matter, because he often gained the necessary 2-3 yards needed to convert third downs (Washington finished 12 of 21 on third down) and keep drives alive. Nothing came easy for Washington, which scored just two touchdowns in conventional methods on scoring drives of 13 and 16 plays. But combined with a stingy defense, it proved to be a winning formula that produced a shocking upset on the national stage.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO