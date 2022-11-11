ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers officially pulled the plug on the Amari Rodgers experiment. The Packers announced they released the wide receiver Tuesday. Rodgers has struggled mightily as a punt returner, fumbling four times on the season, including a key botch in Sunday's overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Keisean Nixon replaced Rodgers as the punt returner after Sunday's fumble.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote is Now Open

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting is now open, and fans can show their support for their favorite players by voting for them to be named on the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games is headed back to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year. The reimagined The Pro Bowl Games experience presents an exciting new format that spotlights NFL Flag football and a week-long celebration of player skills as the NFL's best and brightest stars represent their teams, cities, and fanbases.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

DL Michael Dogbe (practice squad) OL Sage Doxtater (practice squad) LB Blake Lynch (practice squad) DB Devon Key (practice squad) RB Khalil Herbert placed on injured reserve. DL Isaac Rochell (practice squad) ROSTER CUTS. WR Cyril Grayson (practice squad) DT Roderick Perry II (practice squad) 2022 · 3-6-0 SIGNINGS.
NFL

Texans revoked WR Brandin Cooks' captaincy ahead of game vs. Giants

When Brandin Cooks puts his game jersey on again today, it will be missing something -- the "C" near his right shoulder. The Texans have revoked the veteran wide receiver's captaincy in response to his public and private criticism of the team after they didn't deal him at the trade deadline, sources said in recent days.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) placed on injured reserve

The NFL's top-ranked rushing offense took a major hit on Tuesday. Amid a breakout second season, Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert is headed to injured reserve, per the league transaction wire. Herbert sustained a hip injury during the Bears' Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions and his sophomore...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

Rams head coach Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp's ankle injury 'didn't look good'

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night that it appears at first glance Kupp "may miss some time, but [the injury is] not catastrophic," adding that he will still undergo further testing.
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Eagles on Monday night

Washington game-plans to perfection. The Commanders put together the perfect strategy to not keep pace with the high-flying Eagles, and it all revolved around one core tenet: Keep the ball out of Philadelphia's hands. Washington set its own pace as it dominated time of possession, establishing an incredible 40:24-19:36 advantage by the time the game ended. At one point in the third quarter, the Commanders had more than quadrupled the Eagles' time of possession, and it showed in the final score. Philadelphia scored two quick-strike touchdowns, but without the ball, the Eagles' high-powered offense was forced to watch the Commanders methodically move down the field. Brian Robinson averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, but it didn't matter, because he often gained the necessary 2-3 yards needed to convert third downs (Washington finished 12 of 21 on third down) and keep drives alive. Nothing came easy for Washington, which scored just two touchdowns in conventional methods on scoring drives of 13 and 16 plays. But combined with a stingy defense, it proved to be a winning formula that produced a shocking upset on the national stage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Justin Fields is a top 5 QB rest of season

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by breaking down a wild weekend across the NFL including a few key injuries that could change the fantasy landscape. They also get into Week 10's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over a very important waiver wire week, and tell you which players deserve a boost in Madden ratings after a big week.
NFL

Nick Sirianni on Eagles' first loss of season: 'You create your own luck and we played like crap'

For eight games, the Philadelphia Eagles were perfect -- at least in end result. That all changed Monday, as the Eagles were stymied by the NFC East-rival Washington Commanders in a 32-21 loss rife with Philadelphia flubs largely uncharacteristic of their winning efforts prior. Thus, as members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins popped champagne bottles, head coach Nick Sirianni and his Eagles were not drowning in their sorrows but rather holding themselves accountable.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy