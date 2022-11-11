DeSantis-backed school board candidates ride governor's coattails amid Florida red wave

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Democrat Hobbs claims victory over Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – After a prolonged ballot counting process, Democrat Katie Hobbs appears to have withstood a late push by Republican Kari Lake in their face-off for Arizona governor. Maricopa County released an additional 72,000 votes Monday night, 57% of those going to Lake. With Hobbs leading by...
Washington Examiner
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election investigation
A Florida judge ordered former national security adviser Michael Flynn to give testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn had sought to quash a subpoena levied against him by the panel, but the judge on Tuesday rejected his legal...
Washington Examiner
Republicans won in Arizona while Masters flopped and Lake flounders
In case you do not have enough examples of how terrible GOP candidates cost the party the red wave it was expecting in the midterm elections, you need only look at how the results played out in Arizona. Blake Masters, the GOP candidate for Senate, was evidently one of the...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer
Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
Washington Examiner
Greg Abbott declares 'invasion' at Texas-Mexico border
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott declared an "invasion" at the state's border with Mexico, the first time in modern history that a state has determined the federal government has failed to protect citizens and the state may defend itself. "I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. &...
Washington Examiner
Rebate checks 2022: Delaware residents can claim $300 relief checks until the end of November
Residents of Delaware have until the month's end to tender their applications for the latest round of relief checks. So far, the state has doled out over 782,000 "relief rebates" featuring a direct payment of $300 for each adult Delaware resident, but thousands more residents qualify for the disbursement, according to state officials.
Comments / 0