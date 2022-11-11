Gándara Center teams up with small business owners in Massachusetts to offer mental health support

A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO