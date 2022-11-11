EAST LANSING, Mich. - Behind a barrage of 3-pointers, the Michigan State women's basketball team dominated Western Michigan, 97-49, on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. MSU improves to 3-0 through its first three contests for the eighth-straight year, a record dating to the 2015-16 campaign. WMU falls to 0-2 so far this season. The Spartans have won all three game this season by at least 30 points.

