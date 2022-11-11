ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartans Tussle with Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women's basketball will play its fourth-straight home game to open the season, facing Oakland on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Breslin Center. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Plus. MSU starts the season with five-straight home games. • MSU...
No. 25 Michigan State to Face No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team plays No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (7 p.m., ESPN). The Spartans are coming off a 64-63 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic – Carrier Edition aboard the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day (11/11/22).
Caffey Surpasses 100 Career Wins in Defeat of Presbyterian

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – Following a historic performance the night before, the Michigan State wrestling team completed its dominant weekend in the Carolinas with a 46-3 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose on the campus of Summerville High School, logging a win in the main event at the 2022 Lowcountry Brawl.
Volleyball Returns to Win Column with Sweep of Northwestern

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball broke back into the win column on Saturday night in the Breslin Center, defeating Northwestern, who is receiving votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, by a final score of 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-14). Senior middle blocker Emma Monks had a career night with a career-best 11 kills.
Ekh and Hagemann Steer Spartans Past Broncos Sunday

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Behind a barrage of 3-pointers, the Michigan State women's basketball team dominated Western Michigan, 97-49, on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. MSU improves to 3-0 through its first three contests for the eighth-straight year, a record dating to the 2015-16 campaign. WMU falls to 0-2 so far this season. The Spartans have won all three game this season by at least 30 points.
