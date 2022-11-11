Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
vucommodores.com
Harbison Honored
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After scoring 20-plus points twice and handing out at least five assists in each of Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s three wins the opening week of the season, Caija Harbison has been named the SEC co-Player of the Week it was announced Tuesday. The graduate transfer...
vucommodores.com
Vanderbilt's GSR Among Nation's Best
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics finished with an overall graduation success rate of 97 during the 2021–22 academic year—the highest of any Southeastern Conference program for the seventh straight year—the NCAA announced. The NCAA graduation success rate tracks degree completion for student-athletes, even those who transfer.
vucommodores.com
Game Notes: Florida Week
Vanderbilt hosts Florida on Saturday (11 a.m. on SEC Network) Florida (6-4, 3-4 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5 SEC) FirstBank Stadium • Nashville, Tenn. • SEC Network. • Vanderbilt returns home for the final two games of the 2022 campaign. The Commodores will first welcome Florida to FirstBank Stadium this weekend.
vucommodores.com
Wright Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After leading the Vanderbilt football team to a 24-21 victory over No. 24 Kentucky, quarterback Mike Wright has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Wright posted a QBR of 94.6 while throwing for 184 yards and a touchdown and also running for 126 yards...
vucommodores.com
Dores to Philly
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-2, 0-0 SEC) at TEMPLE OWLS (1-1, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt hits the road for the first time this season to take on Temple in Philadelphia. Vandy looks to avenge last season’s 72-68 overtime loss to the Owls in the meeting in Nashville last December. The Commodores are...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Cop Comeback Win at Columbia
NEW YORK — Ciaja Harbison scored 27 points and helped spark a second-half rally as Vanderbilt remained undefeated by beating Columbia 74-63 on Sunday afternoon at Levien Gymnasium. Harbison finished 9 of 13 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free throw line as the Dores handed...
vucommodores.com
Gold on Top
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A two-run home run by T.J. McKenzie led the Gold Team to a 2-0 shutout victory in the David Williams Fall Classic on Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Field. Pitching highlighted Sunday’s intrasquad, as the two teams were scoreless after five innings of action. Matthew Polk led off the top of the sixth with a double down the left field line to put a runner in scoring position. In the next at-bat, McKenzie connected on a two-run shot to left field to give Gold a 2-0 lead, which would be the only runs scored on the day.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna football all about the Bulldog in 2022
The Smyrna High football season has ended following a tough 24-21 loss at Beech in the second round of the class 6A TSSAA playoffs. But when folks look back at the 2022 campaign, it will likely be summarized by a picture of the furry, four-legged mascot that is their moniker.
Tennessee Tribune
Mia Vickers Named as New Community Engagement Manager for Music City Baseball
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Music City Baseball (MCB) is proud to welcome Mia Vickers as its new Community Engagement Manager. She will lead an increased effort to work with community leaders as the organization moves closer to bringing Major League Baseball to Nashville. Vickers joins MCB after spending...
wvlt.tv
Viral TikTok clogger performs at CMAs to ‘Rocky Top’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social Media star, Zeb Ross, was asked to be a surprise dancer at this year’s Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. He and his wife, Ashley, are still in disbelief. “They wanted it to be a surprise, so when they started up Rocky Top and...
rejournals.com
Lee & Associates Nashville transitions to free-standing office
Lee & Associates’ Nashville, Tennessee, office has transitioned from a satellite office to a free-standing office, granting the office’s workers access to Lee & Associates capital structure benefits. Lee & Associates Nashville is led by Jim Rodrigues, who serves as president. Since the satellite office opening in March...
The Iberian Pig coming to Nashville
"For our first out of town location we really just wanted to choose a vibrant market..."
Genesco Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Nashville
Genesco has unveiled its new headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. The footwear firm behind Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh held an opening ceremony on Nov. 3 to celebrate the move from its former headquarters on Murfreesboro Road — which housed the company for more than 50 years — to its new offices located at 535 Marriott Drive. The 182,000-sq.-ft. location has seven floors devoted to its owned and licensed brands and will house more than 850 employees in total. Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, United Way president Brian Hassett and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ralph Schulz...
WKRN
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24
Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Bodycam released from...
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful, Timeless, Current, New Construction on Wonderful, This Home Hits the Market for $7.5M in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville supplies the plunge pool/spa with a calming water feature & privacy landscaped & fenced backyard, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Walnut Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,527 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: (615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
WSMV
Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
WKRN
Traffic calming experiment on I-24
A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. A project dubbed the "world's largest open-traffic experiment" is in Nashville on a section of I-24. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with its new...
1029thebuzz.com
Murfreesboro Lottery Player Won $800,000!
A very lucky resident in The Boro played the “Tennessee Cash” game and won $800k!!. The winning ticket was bought at Publix located at 3415 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The prize has yet to be claimed, so the big winner’s identity continues to be unknown.
WKRN
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student
Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Community mourns death of Gallatin High School student. Bristol team shares Nashville Speedway renovation …. A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway. Austin Peay State University launches its own brand …. The Govs' are bringing the heat with...
