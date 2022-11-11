ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Injury Report: Darius Bazley, Pascal Siakam Both Out For Thunder and Raptors Matchup

By Chris Becker
 4 days ago
Oklahoma City remains at home as Toronto enters the Paycom Center looking to extend OKC’s losing streak.

The Thunder enter the contest on the heels of four straight losses looking to get back into the win column against the challenging 7-5 Raptors.

OKC is no stranger to missing key players over the course of the season.

Aleksej Pokusevski has missed the Thunder’s previous two games with a shoulder injury; he has now returned to the lineup. His availability will be major for OKC, a team already lacking in the size department.

The Thunder had exceeded early expectations winning four games but have since struggled to finish out games.

The Raptors have also dealt with injuries throughout the season, and remain missing some key pieces.

Key Raptor piece Pascal Siakam remains out with an abductor strain along with a few other role players.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery
  • Darius Bazley: Out- right ankle sprain
  • Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment
  • Lindy Waters: Out- G League Two Way
  • Jaylin Williams: Available

Toronto Raptors

  • Precious Achiuwa: Out- right ankle sprain
  • Pascal Siakam: Out: Right Abductor Strain
  • Khem Birch: Out- Right knee soreness
  • Ron Harper Jr.: Out- Two-Way
  • Jeff Dowtin Jr: Out: Two-Way
  • Justin Champagnie: Out- G League On Assignment

Tip-off for the Raptors and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City the Raptors are currently five point favorites.

