ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Energetic young girl looking for loving family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Harlowe is a fun, young girl who likes a lot of things. “I like to eat Twizzlers and candy,” she said. But what I found out quickly at Fat Cats in Queen Creek is that she really, really loves the claw vending machine. And who can blame her, since it’s filled with tons of colorful and soft stuffed animals. We tried more than a few times with a setback or two.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Phoenix, AZ

Sunshine and beer are a match made in heaven, so it’s no surprise that Phoenix, Arizona, is home to some fantastic and top-rated breweries serving delicious local ales for you to try. However, with so many breweries to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry! We have compiled a list of the top-rated breweries in Phoenix for you to choose from.
PHOENIX, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend

Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Concerns grow over issues in ‘The Zone’, downtown Phoenix homeless encampment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Concerns are growing over issues at a massive homeless encampment in Phoenix following a tragic discovery on Saturday. Phoenix police say officers found a dead newborn lying in the street after someone called 911. Then, multiple tents caught fire on Monday morning, leaving one man badly injured. “There is just so much that goes on with drugs, theft, and assaults every night. There is never a dull moment,” said Joel Coplin.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cool week ahead for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a pretty windy Sunday across the state today. Wind gusts have been up to 46 mph in Show Low, 35 in Flagstaff and 26 in Phoenix. As a disturbance passes to the north, a little bit of snow is expected to fall north of Flagstaff throughout the evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster

When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
PHOENIX, AZ
MomJunky

Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
PAYSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Peoria Business Owner Sentenced to 24 Months for Tax Evasion

Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria, Arizona, was sentenced on October 26, 2022, by United States District Judge David G. Campbell, to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Lee previously pleaded guilty to Tax Evasion on March 23, 2022. Lee owns and operates BBB Fashion,...
PEORIA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy