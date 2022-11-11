Read full article on original website
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Find holiday gifts for everyone on your list at Curacao in Phoenix
PHOENIX (Curacao) - Curacao is a family-owned business that has been around for more than 40 years. The department store at Desert Sky Mall has everything you need to get the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
AZFamily
Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon serves up some of the best barbecue in Arizona
SUPERIOR, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Just an hour outside of Phoenix, you’ll find some of the best barbecue in the state. Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon opened in Superior during the pandemic.
AZFamily
Energetic young girl looking for loving family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Harlowe is a fun, young girl who likes a lot of things. “I like to eat Twizzlers and candy,” she said. But what I found out quickly at Fat Cats in Queen Creek is that she really, really loves the claw vending machine. And who can blame her, since it’s filled with tons of colorful and soft stuffed animals. We tried more than a few times with a setback or two.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Phoenix, AZ
Sunshine and beer are a match made in heaven, so it’s no surprise that Phoenix, Arizona, is home to some fantastic and top-rated breweries serving delicious local ales for you to try. However, with so many breweries to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry! We have compiled a list of the top-rated breweries in Phoenix for you to choose from.
AZFamily
Let COIT Cleaning and Restoration get your home in shape for the holidays
PHOENIX (COIT Cleaning and Restoration) - With the holidays approaching, family and loved ones will be gathering. COIT Cleaning and Restoration can help you get your home ready.
Valley chef known as 'grandpa' found dead in canal. His family hasn't found any answers
PHOENIX — The death of Jose Mackario Jimenez remains a mystery more than a week after his body was found in a north Phoenix canal, investigators said. The 47-year-old’s remains were found by a utility worker early in the morning on Nov. 6 near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, his wife, Amanda Nash-Jimenez, said.
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
AZFamily
AZ Langar on Wheels provides food to homeless and others in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Community outreach can be made even more meaningful when it’s a grassroots effort to bring food directly to those who go hungry every day. That’s what AZ Langar on Wheels is all about, and why this is Something Good. Dr. Vikas Karla wrote to...
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
AZFamily
Concerns grow over issues in ‘The Zone’, downtown Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Concerns are growing over issues at a massive homeless encampment in Phoenix following a tragic discovery on Saturday. Phoenix police say officers found a dead newborn lying in the street after someone called 911. Then, multiple tents caught fire on Monday morning, leaving one man badly injured. “There is just so much that goes on with drugs, theft, and assaults every night. There is never a dull moment,” said Joel Coplin.
AZFamily
New concerns surrounding "The Zone", Phoenix's biggest homeless encampment
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Banner and Dignity Health implementing visitor restrictions as RSV cases rise. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several hospitals will be requiring masks and not allowing visitors under the age of...
AZFamily
Cool week ahead for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a pretty windy Sunday across the state today. Wind gusts have been up to 46 mph in Show Low, 35 in Flagstaff and 26 in Phoenix. As a disturbance passes to the north, a little bit of snow is expected to fall north of Flagstaff throughout the evening.
ABC 15 News
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster
When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
AZFamily
Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
ABC 15 News
Lake edges closer to Hobbs in the AZ governor's race, still no sign of red wave.
PHOENIX — No rest for the weary. Election workers were busy Saturday producing another batch of 85,000 votes. "The types of ballots are mainly late earlies dropped off on election day," said Bill Gates, Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman. The votes counted Saturday favored Republican candidate for Governor Kari...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Peoria Business Owner Sentenced to 24 Months for Tax Evasion
Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria, Arizona, was sentenced on October 26, 2022, by United States District Judge David G. Campbell, to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Lee previously pleaded guilty to Tax Evasion on March 23, 2022. Lee owns and operates BBB Fashion,...
