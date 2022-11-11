Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Sumter residents asked for feedback on what the city should use federal funding for
SUMTER, S.C. — The Community Development Block Grant aims to improve neighborhoods and make Sumter more livable. The city has received this federal funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development every year since 1994. Currently, Sumter is taking suggestions from residents for what to do...
New memorial honors Sumter's missing
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Light of Hope memorial honors Sumter's missing. The light post and benches were unveiled on on Harvin Street on Sunday. "For 21 years, we’ve been searching for answers," Wilveria Sanders told me. That’s how long it’s been since Sanders’ brother Shelton went missing....
carolinapanorama.com
Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale
Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
abccolumbia.com
Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
WLTX.com
Irmo High School, Molina Healthcare giving away 500 holiday meals today
IRMO, S.C. — A local healthcare organization and high school are teaming up to help provide holiday meals to families in need on Sunday - and as of 3 p.m., they still have plenty available. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is working with Irmo High School International School of...
carolinapanorama.com
SC State professor awarded Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship
Dr. Judith Mwakalonge, an associate professor in transportation engineering at South Carolina State University, recently was awarded a fellowship by the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program, a scholar fellowship program for educational projects at African higher education institutions. Her fellowship was hosted by Ardhi University in Tanzania. The fellowships match...
abcnews4.com
Attorney General Wilson announces settlement in Walmart opioid epidemic allegations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that he has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3...
abccolumbia.com
Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
etxview.com
Orangeburg County preparing to observe, celebrate U.S. birthday in 2026
Orangeburg County will be eligible to receive state monies to help commemorate and celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026. Orangeburg County was the site of many Revolutionary War battles, including the Battle of Eutaw Springs. In an effort to ensure that all counties across the state...
abccolumbia.com
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
wach.com
Richland County Deputy Coroner offers solution for families with missing headstones
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — WACH FOX News has been looking into a troubling issue for weeks. Now we have found a fix after several families drove by their loved ones graves and noticed headstones were missing from the cemetery. After seeing our series of stories, the Richland County Coroner’s...
abccolumbia.com
Lower Richland HS employee arrested
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
AOL Corp
Nation’s top JUCO running back ‘feeling great about’ South Carolina after offer
South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty has focused in on a junior college running back. Robert Henry (5-10, 194) is a native of Lumberton, Mississippi and attends Jones College in the same state. Henry just completed his second year at Jones, his first playing for the team, and rushed for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns. Both figures lead the National Junior College Athletic Association.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Petticoat Junction in Aiken, there is a house with almost 20 people always sitting on the porch watching the traffic go by. These aren’t real people ... they’re porch people. “It’s very enjoyable sitting out here rocking, and just waving with a...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
wach.com
Columbia man pleads to federal firearm and drug charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges. Dakota F. Brown, 36, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.
