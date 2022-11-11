ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fork, UT

kjzz.com

One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

ksl.com

Utah skiers report traffic delays before hitting the slopes

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Drivers in Big Cottonwood Canyon reported traffic delays and limited parking the first few days of 2022 ski season. Solitude and Brighton resorts opened early, after recent storms brought heavy snowfall to the mountain areas. Skiers reported a steady line of cars that led to more long lines of people at the two resorts.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals

SANDY — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it's not the first time they've been targeted. "To endanger someone's family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme." Robert Smith said...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing Spanish Fork teens found safe in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority is being credited with finding two teenagers missing from Spanish Fork since last week. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the teens were found late Thursday night. Cannon said the teens were reunited...
SPANISH FORK, UT

