21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
Police investigating apparent shootout between 2 cars in Midvale
Police in the Salt Lake area are investigating an incident in which people in two separate cars appeared to have rammed each other and fired gunshots, leaving one person wounded.
kjzz.com
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
kslnewsradio.com
SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday morning, around 6:00 a.m., an accident involving a cement truck left one dead. The crash happened in the area of 2090 North Redwood Rd, Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager said. According to Livingston, a cement truck struck a car and the driver died...
Suspected DUI driver flees scene after fiery Millcreek crash
A suspected DUI driver crashed into a pole in Millcreek Friday night, causing the car to catch on fire before the man fled the scene, according to the Unified Police Department.
kjzz.com
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
Gephardt Daily
Crews use snowmobiles to reach remote cabin fire in Wasatch County; structure a total loss
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County fire and search and rescue crews responded to a remote cabin on fire Friday but were unable to save the structure. “The cabin ended up being a total loss,” says a statement from Wasatch County Fire. “In...
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
Oddee
Man Angry Over Canceled Flight Steals and Crashes Multiple Vehicles
We’re lucky this nutcase only managed to injure three people. Look, we get it — it sucks when your flight gets canceled. You might have to reschedule everything from hotel bookings to seeing family and friends or even cancel your entire trip. You still shouldn’t steal and crash...
KUTV
Suspect arrested after threatening Salt Lake business with fake hand grenade
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he made threats at a business and left a fake hand grenade. Police responded to the scene at 5725 W Amelia Earhard Drive at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of the threats. They...
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
ksl.com
Utah skiers report traffic delays before hitting the slopes
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Drivers in Big Cottonwood Canyon reported traffic delays and limited parking the first few days of 2022 ski season. Solitude and Brighton resorts opened early, after recent storms brought heavy snowfall to the mountain areas. Skiers reported a steady line of cars that led to more long lines of people at the two resorts.
ksl.com
CENTERVILLE — A Centerville neighborhood has banded together for a 16-year-old girl who is fighting for her life after she was hit in a crosswalk Wednesday. The family of Maya Staples continues to wait and hope for her recovery. The teen is being treated at Intermountain Medical Center in...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Millcreek shooting
One man has died and another was critically injured after a shooting on 4051 S State St. around 12:30 a.m today.
Security photos show missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake City
Surveillance photos appear to show two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for almost a week, but have yet to be located.
KSLTV
Utah County first responders finish backyard concrete after saving man’s life
VINEYARD, Utah — A trio of first responders in Utah County is getting praise and thanks for two acts of kindness. First, they saved a man’s life. Second, they stuck around and finished pouring concrete in his backyard. Two Orem firefighters and a Utah County sheriff’s deputy responded...
ksl.com
Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals
SANDY — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it's not the first time they've been targeted. "To endanger someone's family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme." Robert Smith said...
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
kslnewsradio.com
Missing Spanish Fork teens found safe in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority is being credited with finding two teenagers missing from Spanish Fork since last week. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the teens were found late Thursday night. Cannon said the teens were reunited...
