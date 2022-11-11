ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecastle Festival is canceled for 2023. Here's what to know

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
The Forecastle Festival is taking a break.

The Louisville-based festival announced Friday that it will be "taking a pause" in 2023 to "strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival."

"It's incredible to see what this festival has become and how the Louisville community has grown around it the past 20 years," organizers wrote in a statement. "We are grateful for your loyalty and support over the years and will come back to you with updates. We hope to share more good times in the future."

More headlines:Louisville-area daycare closed indefinitely by state amid investigation over abuse claims

Forecastle is Louisville's longest-ever outdoor music festival and was held on May 27-29 this year at Waterfront Park after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event celebrated Forecastle's 20th anniversary with multiple stages and a spectacular lineup of artists including Grammy-winning rapper Tyler, The Creator, psychedelic rock powerhouse Tame Impala, Grammy-nominated Louisville native Jack Harlow plus Rufus Du Sol, Phoebe Bridgers, Porter Robinson, Clairo, 6lack, Black Pumas, Still Woozy, Lane 8, Alison Wonderland, Quinn XCII, Oliver Tree, Earl Sweatshirt, 100 Gecs and more.

This story may be updated.

Reach reporter Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@gannett.com.

