thedigitalfix.com
Constantine 2 director wants “hard” R-rating for Keanu Reeves movie
Constantine 2 isn’t going to be saintly at all, if director Francis Lawrence has anything to say about it. In an interview with The Wrap, while promoting his Netflix movie Slumberland, the filmmaker revealed some details about the highly anticipated horror movie Constantine 2 – and how this time around, he is aiming for a “hard” R-rating.
thedigitalfix.com
Jonathan Majors threw himself out of a moving car trying to be Batman
Jonathan Majors may be the new over-arching Marvel villain for the upcoming batch of movies, but when he was a kid – he didn’t love Spider-Man or the Hulk, he loved Batman. He recently told a story about how much he thought he was Batman when he was six, and how it led to him performing some death-defying stunts.
thedigitalfix.com
The man who inspired a Steven Spielberg classic has died
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man behind the inspiration for Steven Spielberg‘s The Terminal, has died. The Terminal, a drama movie about a man who ends up living in an airport, released in 2004. The movie starred Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the leading roles, alongside Star Wars series star Diego Luna and MCU movie star Zoe Saldaña in the supporting cast.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie reportedly being blocked
Harry Potter is one of the biggest and most beloved franchises. So, it makes sense that it would fall under one of the properties that Warner Bros is trying to expand along with the IPs Lord of the Rings and the DCEU under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav. However,...
thedigitalfix.com
Nick Nolte sabotaged his Superman audition in the weirdest way
With all the Superman movies we’ve gotten, it won’t surprise you to hear some big names have been in contention for the man of steel. Will Smith, Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are just three that have purportedly been close to playing the last son of Krypton in a DC movie.
thedigitalfix.com
The real-life beef between Star Trek’s Kirk and Sulu continues
William Shatner has, it’s safe to say, a reputation for being difficult to get along with, and his new comments about his former Star Trek series co-stars have reignited an old feud. Shatner starred as arguably the greatest Star Trek captain of all time, Captain Kirk, in the original...
thedigitalfix.com
Sly Stallone remembers “unhealthy” competition with Schwarzenegger
During the action movie heyday of the 1980s and 1990s, two of the biggest stars had a rivalry and competed with one another for box office supremacy. Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger had beef with one another that at one point became “unhealthy,” according to Stallone. In 1991,...
thedigitalfix.com
Greta Gerwig reportedly making new Narnia movies for Netflix
Rumours are beginning to circulate that Netflix are hoping to recruit Greta Gerwig to make the first two movies in a new Chronicles of Narnia saga. The first book in the fantasy series, The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, has been adapted four times – into TV series in the 1960s and 1980s, an animated movie in 1979, and into a big-budget live-action movie in 2005.
thedigitalfix.com
Joaquin Phoenix and James Gray are planning to work together again
James Gray is perhaps best known for his work on the science fiction movie Ad Astra or the movie based on a true story, The Lost City of Z, but before those films he used to work with Joaquin Phoenix on most projects. In an interview with The Digital Fix, Gray revealed he misses working with the legendary actor and they have plans to collaborate again.
thedigitalfix.com
Channing Tatum sizzles in Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer
For a long time, we didn’t think that a third Magic Mike was happening, as everything went quiet after 2015’s Magic Mike XXL. However, a year ago (November 2021), we got the wonderful news that a third movie was coming from Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh. And now, we have the first full-length trailer. The movie will be released in theatres (not on HBO Max as originally intended) on February 10, 2023.
thedigitalfix.com
Original Darth Maul design gave George Lucas nightmares
The reputation of the Star Wars prequels has improved over the last few years as the kids who grew up watching these science fiction movies have grown up. While we can debate until we’re blue in the face about the quality of these particular Star Wars movies, we can all agree the prequels gave us one of the coolest-looking Star Wars characters ever.
thedigitalfix.com
BioShock movie could start filming soon, says director
After several failed attempts to adapt one of the best videogames of all time – BioShock – it looks like it may now finally be getting off the ground at Netflix. Director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) and writer Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) are currently in the middle of the script-writing stage, and Lawrence says it could possibly be the next film that he makes.
‘Walking Dead’ Producers File Another $200 Million Suit Against AMC; Network Calls It ‘Crass Money Grab’
Several producers of “The Walking Dead” have filed a new $200 million lawsuit against AMC Networks to recover profits from the hit series and its spinoffs. In their most recent legal position in California Superior Court, the producers — Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Charles Eglee and Glenn Mazzara — are claiming that AMC Networks’ $200 million settlement in 2021 with the show’s creator Frank Darabont and CAA, his agency, entitles them to similar treatment. “Plaintiffs were forced to file this lawsuit as a result of AMC’s two faced treatment of their right to participate in the historic success...
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Downey Jr gave Ironheart star great advice on Iron Man’s legacy
It turns out that Iron Man has risen from the grave to give some words of wisdom to his spiritual successor, Ironheart. In an interview with Screenrant, Dominique Thorne – who plays the role of Riri Williams in the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart – revealed how Robert Downey Jr gave her some encouraging advice about her gig in the MCU while filming Black Panther 2.
thedigitalfix.com
Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean movie is apparently cancelled
You’d think that sending Margot Robbie out to sea along to revive the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise would be a sure bet, but it looks like that particular adventure movie has dropped its anchor and won’t be setting sail any time soon unfortunately. Robbie, who plays Batman...
The Woman King: Viola Davis Could Reach EGOT Status After Being Nominated For A Grammy
After being nominated fora Grammy for narrating her audiobook memoir, Viola Davis could reach an elusive milestone.
thedigitalfix.com
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to Alan Rickman’s Harry Potter criticism
The Harry Potter movies, have undoubtedly thrown its cast into the limelight ever since 2001. However, fans of the beloved family movies got to learn a whole new side of all the faces behind the iconic Harry Potter characters after Alan Rickman’s, who played Severus Snape in the franchise, pocket journal was published in 2022.
thedigitalfix.com
Smile is now streaming on Paramount Plus
One of the best horror movies of the year is now streaming on Paramount Plus. Smile, a terrifying monster movie that took the box office by storm, is now viewable on Paramount’s streaming service in the US as part of a standard subscription. Smile follows a psychiatrist, Rose, who...
thedigitalfix.com
Black Panther director learned to swim to film underwater scenes
The final film in Marvel’s Phase 4 sees Ryan Coogler return to Wakanda and the filmmaker clearly wanted to give it everything for this Marvel movie sequel, because he even learned to swim for Black Panther 2. Coogler did a good job, too, if you take the word of...
thedigitalfix.com
Scream 6 has some classic Ghostface chases, teases Jenna Ortega
With a March 2023 release date, Scream 6 is nearly upon us, and in a brief red carpet interview at the Critics Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television Awards, young horror movie star Jenna Ortega gave us a taste of what we can expect from the upcoming slasher movie.
