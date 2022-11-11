ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Archer Aviation announces $118 million plant at Covington airport

COVINGTON — Archer Aviation Inc. has announced plans to construct a state-of-the art electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturing facility on 96 acres adjacent to Covington Municipal Airport. The company has pledged to invest $118 million over 10 years and create 1,000 jobs manufacturing aircraft designed for urban air mobility.
COVINGTON, GA
Work underway on roundabout at Hub Junction

COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11. The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 2022:. • Ladarius Jamal Thomas, 32, Old Salem Road, Conyers; possession of a Schedule II controlled...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Georgia Has a Major Flaw That Could Haunt Them Down the Stretch

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East after defeating Mississippi State last night by a score of 45-19 on the road. The Bulldogs dominated their opponent in nearly every statistical category with the exception on their 2 turnovers to State's 0. Georgia has been notorious this year for...
ATHENS, GA

