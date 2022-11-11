The Pittsburgh Penguins need a save. The team sits with a 6-6-3 record after the first 15 games and one of the biggest factors is their goaltending. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have yet to find their games and management is going to keep a close eye on what other options are out there should the Penguins’ current tandem continue to provide mediocre play.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO