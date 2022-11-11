ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

What could the Devils add to become a Stanley Cup contender?

The New Jersey Devils are the surprise of the NHL early on as they sit with a 12-3-0 record one month into the season. Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna discussed what the team could add in order to solidify themselves as a top Stanley Cup contender on Monday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live.
2 Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Targets as Goaltending Needs Arise

The Pittsburgh Penguins need a save. The team sits with a 6-6-3 record after the first 15 games and one of the biggest factors is their goaltending. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have yet to find their games and management is going to keep a close eye on what other options are out there should the Penguins’ current tandem continue to provide mediocre play.
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst

TSN’s Mike Johnson discussed some of the high-end wingers that might be available in trade before the NHL Trade Deadline and the St. Louis Blues are a team that a few insiders are looking at. Specifically, Ryan O’Reilly’s name is out there, as is Vladimir Tarasenko’s. Considering Tarasenko asked for a trade out of St. Louis not that long ago, he’s an intriguing player to watch.
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions

John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
Giants Announce Five Roster Moves

New York waived OT Devery Hamilton and CB Justin Layne in corresponding moves and also released OT Will Holden from the practice squad. Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.
2 Moves The Rangers Need To Make This Offseason

After an offseason full of moves, the Texas Rangers did not put together the season they wanted. They added Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the biggest names on last year’s market, and went on to only win 68 games. Now, with the disappointing season behind them, the...

