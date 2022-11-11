Read full article on original website
Chronicle
T-Birds Blank Lions, Clinch First Semifinal Spot Ever
Before the postseason began, the Tumwater soccer team went on its annual “History Walk,” a group trip through the school’s halls well-decorated with athletic accomplishments to remember the heights previous squads had reached. Next year’s History Walk will feature a new high-point. Back on their home...
Chronicle
Tenino’s Lizzy Disken Signs to Play Soccer at SPS
After starring for the Tenino girls soccer team this past fall, versatile playmaker Lizzy Disken moved all over the field for the Beavers and signed her letter of intent to play for South Puget Sound Community College last Thursday. Disken started her varsity career at Tenino as a left back...
Chronicle
Defense Catapults Loggers into State Quarterfinals
ONY — Rodrigo Rodriguez 3-yard run, two-point failed. ONY — Case McGraw 40-yard pick six, two-point good. Rushing: ONY — Rodriguez 17/80/3TD, Kayden Mozingo 9/32; CPV — Hilborn 16/87. Passing: ONY — Mozingo 3-7/26; CPV — Logan Downes 7-14/73; Chase Anderson 3-7/31/2 INTs. Receiving:...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Dave Scherer: 1942-2022
Dave Scherer passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at HarborView Medical Center after a tragic accident in his hometown of Centralia, Washington. Dave was born in Chehalis, Washington, on May 27, 1942. He spent his childhood at his family farm at the end of Lincoln Creek where he would later take over the farm and married his first wife in 1963, Vicki (Weiks) Angwood, who had his first two children, Joy and Jeff. Then in 1972, he and his father were announced Lewis County Dairy Family of the Year. Fast forward to 1993, Dave met the love of his life, Patricia, and had his last two children, Emily and Jesse.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
Chronicle
Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River
The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
The Suburban Times
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Family Seeks to Change Road’s Name to Honor Parents
A year before the United States plunged into Civil War, a 25-year-old Irishman born in County Cork boarded the HMS Edinburgh in Liverpool, England, and landed in New York April 13, 1860. Eight years later, Jerry Buckley married an Irishwoman, Alice Hutchinson, and headed west, settling first in Nebraska, Nevada...
thereflector.com
In focus: Anglers at Haapa Boat Launch fish on Lewis River
Anglers fish for steelhead and salmon at the Haapa Boat Launch on the Lewis River in Woodland. The boat launch, located just down river from the Merwin Dam, is located on the border of Cowlitz and Clark counties.
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Ribbon Cutting at Berg Marketing; Haunted Hostel Fundraiser; Turkey Bowl; Charlie Albright Holiday Fundraising Concert
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Nov. 15 at 827 Marsh Ave., Centralia; 3 p.m. The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Berg Marketing Group on Nov. 15. Owners Amanda and Ryan Berg will be on hand to celebrate their grand opening with refreshments, apparel sales, marketing package discounts and a giveaway.
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
KXRO.com
Fire burns Hoquiam home
A fire took a Hoquiam home in the 2900 block of Sumner Avenue. Traffic was diverted off Sumner as crews from Aberdeen and Hoquiam knocked down the blaze. Smoke filled the sky and was sent west by the wind. While KXRO was in scene there was no response to the neighboring homes.
Chronicle
News Dump Ep. 123: What About Catch and Release Hunting?
On the 123rd episode of News Dump, Aaron VanTuyl and Eric Schwartz discuss hunting and fishing photos, set up needle drops for the election results, and cover the success of Lewis County’s DOG COURT. Sponsored by Summit Funding and The Roof Doctor. Brought to you by SUMMIT FUNDING! Listen...
kpug1170.com
Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters
EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
Chronicle
In Focus: America’s Team Museum Hosts Veterans Day Displays in Centralia
America’s Team Military Museum, located at 622 N. Tower Ave. in Centralia, put vehicles and other military items on display Friday and Saturday in honor of Veterans Day. “We even got to see a couple extra vehicles including the Daihatsu that was used as a dock transport truck at PSNS Bremerton,” owner Peter Lahmann wrote on social media. “Thanks to all that were able to attend and share in remembering our military history.”
Chronicle
Updated: One Suspect Dead in Shootout With Police After Chase From Lewis County
One suspect is dead and another was injured following a shootout in South Thurston County Monday that came after a pursuit that originated in Lewis County, according to a spokesperson from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects reportedly fled into Washington after an earlier incident in Oregon. Napavine...
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
thurstontalk.com
Eastside Olympia Neighborhoods: Walks, Views and Unique Homes
Just east of downtown, heading up 4th Avenue, branching left and right from Puget and Central streets are the Eastside Olympia neighborhoods. These streets are dotted with historical structures, home for massive old trees and alive with a shared appreciation and pride among residents. Neighbors rally to care for their space and celebrate together. The result is a preserved area of mostly single-family homes with character and community members that aim to know each other.
thurstontalk.com
Turtleman Used Bookstore in Olympia Opens
On Capitol Way, about a half-mile southeast of the Washington State Capitol Building, are two folding signs. One reads, “Used Books – Open,” with an arrow between “books” and “open.” The other says, “Turtleman Used Books Open.” The signs point to a small complex set back from the road where Turtleman’s, a used bookstore in Olympia, just opened. Owner Murlin Varner says the signs are doing exactly what is needed. “I get people [who] come in and say, ‘I’ve seen your signs for weeks, I thought I’d have to stop and look.’”
